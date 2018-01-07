UW snaps three-game losing streak to WSU, 70-65

PULLMAN, Wash.-- After leading by 10 points with 14:56 left in the second half, the Washington State Cougars let the game slip away against the rival Washington Huskies--dropping to 0-3 Pac-12 play by a score 70-65 Saturday afternoon. David Crisp gave the Huskies their first lead of the second half with a layup at the 3:21 mark.

Husky freshman Jaylen Nowell hit a mid-range jumper with 25 seconds left to give UW a 68-65 lead. The Huskies extended that lead to five after the Cougars missed a game-tying three with six seconds remaining.

The loss drops WSU to 8-7 on the season and 0-3 in conference play, while the Huskies are 12-4 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12. Washington State will now host Stanford on Thursday, while the Washington will entertain California.