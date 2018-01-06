Eastern women heat up in 83-72 win at Sac. State

By EWU Athletics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team shot a season-high 49.2 percent from the field and had four in double-figures as they topped Sacramento State by a final score of 83-72 on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 6). The win moves them to 7-9 on the season with a 2-2 mark in Big Sky Conference play.

Delaney Hodgins moved into second place on EWU's all-time career scoring list with a 27-point effort, her eighth 20-plus point performance of the season. She now has 1,745 points and is just 91 away from breaking her older sister Hayley Hodgins' career record of 1,865.

Symone Starks had 15 points, along with Violet Kapri Morrow who added 15 for her second straight double digit game. Brittany Klaman scored a career-best 12 points after making three three-point field goals.

"Wins on the road in the Big Sky are always hard to come by. I was really proud of our team for bouncing back after a tough one on Thursday and getting refocused for a very good Sacramento State team," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "I thought we handled their pressure well and played extremely hard. It's also great when I get the final stat sheet and see multiple double-digit scorers."

The Eagles used a 15-3 run in the first quarter to take an early 21-14 lead. Although they were outscored during the second quarter, the Eagles were able to hold the Hornets without a field goal for three minutes during the second frame. They also forced 11 turnovers in the first half to lead 42-37 after two quarters.

After Sacramento State cut its deficit to just one point in the third, the Eagles hit four-for-five field goals and held the Hornets scoreless during that period. Eastern Washington then exploded on a 14-3 run over three minutes of play. Another run of 7-0 over a minute gave them their largest lead of the game at 16, shooting 73.3 percent in the third quarter.

The Hornets would not go down without a fight in the fourth quarter, keeping the Eagles scoreless for over three minutes and cutting their deficit to single digits. With a minute to go, Sacramento State threatened with its 13th triple of the game to cut the lead to six points. Although the Eagles were held without a field goal for the final three minutes, they forced three turnovers during that span. Klaman would head to the line and make three of four to help seal the 83-72 victory.

"Our young guards did a really nice job and Kapri was a warrior. Delaney stepped up and did so much more than just score for us. All of these things along with great effort from the entire team were necessary for us to get the win," added Schuller.

WIN-LOSS RECORDS: The win moves the Eagles to 7-9 on the season with a 2-2 mark in Big Sky Conference play. Sacramento State falls to 3-11 and 1-2 in BSC play. This is the third straight victory over the Hornets, moving the series to 33-16 all-time.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Hodgins led all scorers with 27 points and flirted with a double-double with nine rebounds and six assists while adding four steals. Symone Starks followed with 15 points and six assists. For the second straight game, Violet Kapri Morrow scored in double figures with 15 points and had three steals. Brittany Klaman hit a career-high 12 points, including going three-for-five from three-point range with four rebounds.

KEY STATISTICS: As a team, the Eagles shot over 49 percent for the first time this season while limiting the Hornets to 39 percent. Thirteen of Sacramento State's 22 field goals came from behind the arc as they shot 39 percent. Eastern made seven three point field goals.

For the second straight game, EWU won the turnover battle 14-20 and scored 21 points off of them. Both teams tied with 34 rebounds and Eastern's bench outscored the Hornets bench 10-6. The Hornets were 15-for-16 from the line while EWU was 14-18.

SOARING TO THE TOP: After scoring 27 points tonight, Delaney Hodgins moves herself into second on EWU's all-time career scoring list with 1,745 points. She passes Brenda Souther (1984-87) who had 1,733. She now just needs 91 more points to break her older sister Hayley Hodgins' record of 1,865.

UP NEXT: The Eagles return to Reese Court to host local Big Sky foe Idaho for a 5 p.m. tipoff as a part of the doubleheader with the men's team at 7:30. One ticket gets fans into both games and the games will be broadcast live regionally on SWX.

NOTABLES: Delaney Hodgins scored in double figures for the 12th straight game, her 14th this season and 92nd of her career. It was her 24th career 20-plus point performance and eighth this season. It was also the fifth game this season she recorded three or more steals with four and tied her season-high six assists.

Symone Starks tied her season-high of 15 points for the second time this season. It was her seventh double-digit scoring game this year and 11th of her career. She tied her career-high six assists for the fourth time. It was the ninth time she had a game with three steals or more this season.

Violet Kapri Morrow scored in double digits for the second straight game and seventh time this year. She had three steals and went two-for-two from the free throw line.

Brittany Klaman had her first career double digit scoring game with 12 points, on three-for-six shooting. It was the second time this season that she hit three three-point field goals. She tied her career-high four rebounds.