Lewis & Clark edges out Whitworth 74-71

Whitworth's attempt at a game-tying three-pointer at the final buzzer rimmed off and visiting Lewis & Clark came away with a 74-71 Northwest Conference women's basketball win on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Whitworth's attempt at a game-tying three-pointer at the final buzzer rimmed off and visiting Lewis & Clark came away with a 74-71 Northwest Conference women's basketball win on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Violet Kapri Morrow led the way with a career-high 25 points, her second 20-plus point performance of the season.More >>
Violet Kapri Morrow led the way with a career-high 25 points, her second 20-plus point performance of the season.More >>
Bliznyuk scored 28 points and broke the school record for career free throws as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team edged Portland State 81-74More >>
Bliznyuk scored 28 points and broke the school record for career free throws as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team edged Portland State 81-74More >>
Jill Barta led the Zags with 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field, the most field goals a GU player has made this year and matching her career high for the third time.More >>
Jill Barta led the Zags with 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field, the most field goals a GU player has made this year and matching her career high for the third time.More >>
A big game from star guard Tyler Hall helped power the Montana State Bobcats past the Northern Colorado Bears and move the Cats to 3-0 in Big Sky play.More >>
A big game from star guard Tyler Hall helped power the Montana State Bobcats past the Northern Colorado Bears and move the Cats to 3-0 in Big Sky play.More >>
It was a great night for both University of Montana basketball teams, as the Griz and Lady Griz beat up on their common opponents, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.More >>
It was a great night for both University of Montana basketball teams, as the Griz and Lady Griz beat up on their common opponents, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.More >>
Sixty NCAA® men's and women's basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as candidates for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award® in collegiate basketball.More >>
Sixty NCAA® men's and women's basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as candidates for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award® in collegiate basketball.More >>
The 62,000-square-foot, 4,200-seat arena will be a one-of-a-kind engineered wood structure, highlighting Idaho's wood products industry and providing a unique home for U of I's basketball programs as well as other activities.More >>
The 62,000-square-foot, 4,200-seat arena will be a one-of-a-kind engineered wood structure, highlighting Idaho's wood products industry and providing a unique home for U of I's basketball programs as well as other activities.More >>
The "Speed D" forced a conference-high 28 turnovers this past season, more than three times the amount of turnovers (8) that the Cougars forced in 2014 before Grinch's arrival.More >>
The "Speed D" forced a conference-high 28 turnovers this past season, more than three times the amount of turnovers (8) that the Cougars forced in 2014 before Grinch's arrival.More >>
Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...More >>
Montana Sports Information-- When Bobby Hauck was introduced as the Grizzlies' 37th head football coach, he made recruiting the state of Montana one of his top priorities – and he wasn't just referring to the student-athletes. Having already retained three assistant coaches with deep ties to UM, Hauck has added another coach with Montana roots to his staff, bringing back Timm Rosenbach as the Grizzlies' offensive coordinator. "Timm brings a wealth of experienc...More >>
Whitworth's attempt at a game-tying three-pointer at the final buzzer rimmed off and visiting Lewis & Clark came away with a 74-71 Northwest Conference women's basketball win on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Whitworth's attempt at a game-tying three-pointer at the final buzzer rimmed off and visiting Lewis & Clark came away with a 74-71 Northwest Conference women's basketball win on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.More >>
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.More >>
Aston Francis scored 21 points and dished nine assists to lead visiting Wheaton College to a 92-84 win over 7th-ranked Whitworth University.More >>
Aston Francis scored 21 points and dished nine assists to lead visiting Wheaton College to a 92-84 win over 7th-ranked Whitworth University.More >>
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.More >>
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.More >>
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.More >>
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.More >>
Dan Ramsay, who has guided the Whitworth University baseball program for the last nine years, is leaving the school to become the manager of the Minnesota Twins' minor league team in the Gulf Coast League.More >>
Dan Ramsay, who has guided the Whitworth University baseball program for the last nine years, is leaving the school to become the manager of the Minnesota Twins' minor league team in the Gulf Coast League.More >>
The Pirates couldn't hold off Carroll College in the Holiday Classic finale, losing 78-56.More >>
The Pirates couldn't hold off Carroll College in the Holiday Classic finale, losing 78-56.More >>
Grace Douglas scored 24 of her 26 points in the second half to lead the Whitworth Pirates to a 65-50 win over the Colorado College Tigers.More >>
Grace Douglas scored 24 of her 26 points in the second half to lead the Whitworth Pirates to a 65-50 win over the Colorado College Tigers.More >>
The Pirates start the 2017-18 campaign 1-0, while the Poets fell to 0-1. Grace Douglas led Whitworth with 21 points and 5 assists.More >>
The Pirates start the 2017-18 campaign 1-0, while the Poets fell to 0-1. Grace Douglas led Whitworth with 21 points and 5 assists.More >>
The entire team and coaching staff is either deaf or hard of hearing, with the exception of the equipment manager who serves as the team's interpreter. Despite what some might think is a disadvantage, the Bison are a successful basketball program.More >>
The entire team and coaching staff is either deaf or hard of hearing, with the exception of the equipment manager who serves as the team's interpreter. Despite what some might think is a disadvantage, the Bison are a successful basketball program.More >>