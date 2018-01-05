Yamamoto & Americans earn Bronze, Kral & Czechs fourth at WJC

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Kailer Yamamoto and Team USA won bronze at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, N.Y. on Friday afternoon. The Americans defeated Spokane Chiefs’ defenseman Filip Kral and surprising Czech Republic team, 9-3.

Yamamoto played only 12 shifts in the bronze medal game, fighting through an injury sustained on a slashing penalty late in USA’s semi-final game versus Sweden. He finished with 9:00 of ice time, resting the majority of the second and entire third period as the Americans built a commanding 7-0 lead after two frames.

The Spokane native and Edmonton Oilers draft pick finished the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, a +3 rating and 16 SOG.

Kral, who has posted 3 goals and 12 assists in 22 games during his rookie campaign with the Chiefs this season, finished the tournament with a goal, 2 PIM and 6 SOG. He is a prospect for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.