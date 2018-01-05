Eagles fall to Portland State 75-60 despite career-high from Kapri Morrow

By Eastern Washington Athletics

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Eastern Washington women's basketball team dropped its first road conference of 2018 to Portland State by a final score of 75-60 on Thursday night (Jan. 4). The Eagles could never quite find their footing and they trailed by double figures for most of the evening and shot just 31.8 percent from the field.



"Tonight's loss was on me. The game was played in unusual conditions for us and I don't feel like I did a good enough job getting us ready considering the circumstances," head coach Wendy Schuller said. " I attribute our slow start to that and it was hard to recover from it."



Violet Kapri Morrow led the way with a career-high 25 points, her second 20-plus point performance of the season. The junior made a career-high four three-point field goals and went 9-for-12 from the free throw line. Delaney Hodgins was the other Eagle in double figures, adding 16 points and six rebounds.



Portland State would explode on an 11-0 run in the second quarter to take a 37-23 lead into the locker room. The Vikings shot 53.1 percent from the field during the first half, limiting the Eagles to just above 30 percent.



In the third quarter, the Eagles cut their deficit to eight points as they came out and forced two quick turnovers. Morrow would hit a three-pointer and Symone Starks would score her first points of the night early on, but the Vikings held EWU scoreless for over three minutes to extend their lead.



Delaney Hodgins heated up in the fourth quarter, adding nine points to help the Eagles shoot 37.5 percent in the final minutes, the best of the night, while limiting the Vikings to just 33 percent. However, the late push came too late as EWU suffered a 15-point deficit.



WIN-LOSS RECORDS: The Eagles fall to 6-9 on the season and 1-2 in Big Sky play while Portland State improves to 8-5 and 2-0 in the conference, winning its fifth straight. The loss snaps a two-game win streak over the Vikings and the all-time series moves to 34-25 in Eastern's favor.



KEY STATS: Eastern Washington was outrebounded 45-37 and shot just 31.8 percent from the field while the Vikings shot 48.5 percent. Both teams shot less than 30 percent from three-point range. The Eagles won the turnover battle, committing just 11 and scoring 18 points off of them, while the Vikings committed 14 and scored seven points off of them. The Eagles had nine steals to PSU's seven, but Portland State dished 23 assists compared to EWU's 11.



TOP PERFORMERS: Violet Kapri Morrow led the way with 25 points, followed by Delaney Hodgins who had 16. Hodgins and freshman Cailyn Francis led the team with six rebounds. Symone Starks had five steals.



WHAT'S NEXT: EWU looks to bounce back on Saturday at Sacramento State (3-10, 1-1) for a 2:05 p.m. tip-off. The Eagles return home to host Idaho on Friday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. as a part of a doubleheader with the men's team that will be broadcast live regionally on SWX. Tickets can be purchased at goeags.com/tickets.



NOTEABLES: Violet Kapri Morrow tallied her sixth game of the season in double figures with a career-high 25 points, her second 20-plus point performance this season… She set a new career-high with four three-point field goals… Cailyn Francis grabbed a career-high six rebounds to lead the team… Delaney Hodgins scored in double figures for the 11th straight game with 16 points, her 92nd career double-digit scoring game… Symone Starks tallied five steals, marking ten games with at least three steals this season.



SOARING TO THE TOP: After scoring 16 points tonight at Portland State, Delaney Hodgins now has 1,718 career points to rank third on EWU's all-time career scoring list. The Preseason Big Sky MVP is now just 16 points out of second place and just 148 away from breaking the all-time record of 1,865 set by her older sister Hayley Hodgins (2013-16).