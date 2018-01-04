Johnathan Williams a candidate for Senior CLASS Award

By Gonzaga Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Gonzaga men's basketball student-athlete Johnathan Williams was named a candidate for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award Thursday.

Sixty NCAA® men's and women's basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as candidates for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award® in collegiate basketball. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Williams recently received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He will begin GU's Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership program and start pursuing his graduate degree. Throughout his three years at Gonzaga, the Memphis, Tenn. native has volunteered his time at a number of our community service events. Some of the organizations or events he's volunteered at include the N7/Coeur d'Alene Tribe basketball clinic, Spokane Boys and Girls Club, Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, VA Medical Center, and Camp Goodtimes. He has also made numerous visits to local elementary schools to spend time with the Spokane youth community.

After leading last year's national runner-up team in rebounds, he was selected preseason All-West Coast Conference, along with being named on the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award watch lists. Williams is averaging 13.6 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 53.5 percent from the field and has blocked 16 shots so far this season.

Among the 60 women's and men's candidates, all are in excellent academic standing with 14 having grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher. Eight of this year's candidates were 2016-17 CoSIDA Capital One Academic All-Americans®, and seven returned to the court this season after receiving All-America honors for their performances a year ago. Each of the candidates also volunteers his or her time with charitable organizations and causes while upholding a reputation for positive character on campus and in the community.

Each of the 30 candidate classes will be narrowed to fields of 10 finalists in February, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one male candidate and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four® and NCAA Women's Final Four® this spring.



Former Gonzaga men's basketball player, Przemek Karnowski was named to the 2016-17 Senior CLASS All-America Team.

