Seattle Sounders 2018 schedule announced

Photo: Seattle Sounders Photo: Seattle Sounders

By Seattle Sounders

On Thursday, Major League Soccer unveiled the 2018 regular season schedule, with each of its 23 clubs playing 34 matches from early March through the end of October.

The Sounders will be broadcast on either ESPN or the FOX family of networks 13 times in the upcoming campaign, including the season opener against LAFC on March 4 at CenturyLink Field (2 p.m. PT / ESPN).

Of note, the Sounders are hosting two of their five 2018 Cascadia Cup matchups against Portland and Vancouver, with the club playing the Timbers three times on national television. Portland is the only side Seattle faces three times this season.

The June 30 matchup between Seattle and Portland at CenturyLink Field will air on FOX, one of seven MLS matches broadcast on the free-to-air network in 2018. The Rave Green have two matches in 2018 on FOX, with the second coming on Sunday, July 15 against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Eleven of the club's final 13 matches of 2018 are against Western Conference opponents, ending with a home match on Decision Day against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, October 28. In a rematch of the past two MLS Cups, Seattle will visit Toronto FC on Wednesday, May 9 at BMO Field, with a national broadcast on FS1.  The Sounders will also face the LA Galaxy in a pair of nationally televised matches on August 18 (ESPN) and September 23 (FS1).

Prior to the MLS campaign, the Sounders are set to face Salvadoran club Santa Tecla FC in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the region’s premier club championship. The Rave Green hit the road for the first leg in El Salvador on Thursday, February 22 before hosting the second leg on Thursday, March 1 at CenturyLink Field. Kickoff times for both matches are set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

The Sounders begin their 2018 preseason presented by adidas on Monday, January 22 at Starfire Sports before traveling to out-of-town training camps in Chula Vista, California (January 22-28) and Tucson, Arizona (February 2-8).

Sounders FC season tickets are still available, including new 2018 seating options in the 300 level. For complete information, details and pricing on 2018 Sounders FC season tickets, fans should call 877-MLS-GOAL or email Sales@SoundersFC.com.

