Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin named to NFC Pro Bowl roster - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin named to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Photo: Seattle Seahawks Photo: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin is headed to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. Baldwin, who was initially selected as an alternate for the all-star showcase in Orlando, will replace Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Baldwin has led the Seahawks in receptions and receiving yards each of the past four seasons, a feat he also accomplished as a rookie in 2011.

It’s fitting that Baldwin is the player taking over for Fitzgerald. Just last week, Baldwin talked at length about how much Fitzgerald has helped him in his career, particularly in some workouts early in Baldwin’s career.

“It just changed my perspective on the game of football,” Baldwin said. “Before, I was just getting by on my athleticism, but talking to Larry and some other guys across the league, they really taught me the chess match that’s within the game of football. I think, personally, Larry is probably the best body language and mannerism manipulator at the receiver position. He does an excellent job of just not giving anything away and also telling people that he’s going one way when he’s actually going the other way, so it’s incredible to watch. It’s really artwork on the football field to me.”

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

  • Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

  • Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt
    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.