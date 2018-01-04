Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin named to NFC Pro Bowl roster

By Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin is headed to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. Baldwin, who was initially selected as an alternate for the all-star showcase in Orlando, will replace Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Baldwin has led the Seahawks in receptions and receiving yards each of the past four seasons, a feat he also accomplished as a rookie in 2011.

It’s fitting that Baldwin is the player taking over for Fitzgerald. Just last week, Baldwin talked at length about how much Fitzgerald has helped him in his career, particularly in some workouts early in Baldwin’s career.

“It just changed my perspective on the game of football,” Baldwin said. “Before, I was just getting by on my athleticism, but talking to Larry and some other guys across the league, they really taught me the chess match that’s within the game of football. I think, personally, Larry is probably the best body language and mannerism manipulator at the receiver position. He does an excellent job of just not giving anything away and also telling people that he’s going one way when he’s actually going the other way, so it’s incredible to watch. It’s really artwork on the football field to me.”