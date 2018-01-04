New basketball arena coming to Idaho's Moscow campus

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho — The new basketball arena being built on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus will be called Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) Arena. This is due to the significant gift Idaho Central Credit Union made toward the project.



Today, the U of I and ICCU announced the major gift in a press conference on campus. The partnership will be celebrated at halftime tonight during the Vandal men's basketball game against Sacramento State in Cowan Spectrum. Tipoff is 7 p.m.



"This wonderful donation from Idaho Central Credit Union to our arena campaign is a game-changing investment for this project, for our university community and for Idaho," said U of I President Chuck Staben. "The naming gift puts us that much closer to completing a stunning facility that represents Idaho excellence. We are so proud to partner with an organization similarly committed to serving this great state."



ICCU is headquartered in Chubbuck, Idaho, and first opened in 1940. The credit union has 33 locations across the state.



The 62,000-square-foot, 4,200-seat arena will be a one-of-a-kind engineered wood structure, highlighting Idaho's wood products industry and providing a unique home for U of I's basketball programs as well as other activities. The $45 million project already has financial support from the Associated Students of the University of Idaho, the U of I Alumni Association and the U of I Foundation.



"This donation is a symbol of our support for the University of Idaho and of our investment in North Idaho, said Kent Oram, CEO of ICCU. "As ICCU continues to grow, we have more and more members in this community. We are dedicated to supporting the communities where our members live and work. Idaho Central is proud of this partnership with the University of Idaho and the increased connection we now have with the entire Vandal family, statewide. Go Vandals!"



For its $10 million gift, ICCU will have the naming rights to the arena for 35 years.



The arena will be built on the north side of the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. Groundbreaking will occur when funding for the entire project is secured. Currently, $34 million has been raised toward the project.



"The arena project has been a long time coming. With the help of our Vandal supporters we are seeing this vision become a reality. This arena will bolster the student-athlete experience and create an exciting environment for future generations," said U of I Director of Athletics Rob Spear.



Opsis Architecture of Portland, Oregon, is the architect and Hoffman Construction Company, also of Portland, is the general contractor of the design-build project.



