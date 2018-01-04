Alex Grinch leaves WSU for Ohio State

Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will be leaving Pullman and taking his talents to Ohio State where he has accepted a position as co-defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes, according to a report from Bruce Feldman.

SOURCES: #WAZZU’s Alex Grinch is heading to #OhioState as the Buckeyes new Co-defensive coordinator. He did a phenomenal job in Pullman and the #MountUnion product is now heading home to work for OSU. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 4, 2018

On Jan. 9, a new NCAA rule will go into affect allowing teams to add a 10th assistant coach to their staff.

Grinch is originally from Grove City, Ohio, which is only about a 20-minute drive from the Buckeyes home in Columbus. Grinch played college football at Mount Union, a Division III school in Alliance, Ohio.

Grinch transformed the Cougars' defense that ranked 97th in total defense in 2014 to 16th in 2017, while also boasting the Pac-12's top pass defense. The "Speed D" forced a conference-high 28 turnovers this past season, more than three times the amount of turnovers (8) that the Cougars forced in 2014 before Grinch's arrival.

Grinch made $600,000 in 2017, while current Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano made $700,000 in 2017, per the USA Today assistant coaches’ salary database.

With Grinch's departure, Washington State will now have to search for a new defensive coordinator and a new outside linebackers coach, as reports from Feldman say that Roy Manning has accepted the special teams coordinator position at UCLA. The Cougars are also still searching for a new athletic director after Bill Moos accepted the AD position at Nebraska in October.