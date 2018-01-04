Alex Grinch leaves WSU for Ohio State - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Alex Grinch leaves WSU for Ohio State

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Grinch spent three seasons at WSU Grinch spent three seasons at WSU

Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will be leaving Pullman and taking his talents to Ohio State where he has accepted a position as co-defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes, according to a report from Bruce Feldman.

On Jan. 9, a new NCAA rule will go into affect allowing teams to add a 10th assistant coach to their staff.

Grinch is originally from Grove City, Ohio, which is only about a 20-minute drive from the Buckeyes home in Columbus. Grinch played college football at Mount Union, a Division III school in Alliance, Ohio.

Grinch transformed the Cougars' defense that ranked 97th in total defense in 2014 to 16th in 2017, while also boasting the Pac-12's top pass defense. The "Speed D" forced a conference-high 28 turnovers this past season, more than three times the amount of turnovers (8) that the Cougars forced in 2014 before Grinch's arrival.

Grinch made $600,000 in 2017, while current Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano made $700,000 in 2017, per the USA Today assistant coaches’ salary database.

With Grinch's departure, Washington State will now have to search for a new defensive coordinator and a new outside linebackers coach, as reports from Feldman say that Roy Manning has accepted the special teams coordinator position at UCLA. The Cougars are also still searching for a new athletic director after Bill Moos accepted the AD position at Nebraska in October.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.