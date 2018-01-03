2018 Mariners Caravan rolls into Spokane Jan. 10

By Seattle Mariners

The 2018 Seattle Mariners Caravan stops in Spokane on Wednesday, January 10. On board the Caravan will be infielder Taylor Motter, catcher Mike Marjama, pitcher Marco Gonzales, broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith and the Mariner Moose. Spokane stops include a visit to Sacred Heart Medical Center, a free public autograph session for fans and a baseball skills exhibition for kids ages 7-14.

After a brief stop at Mariners Radio Network affiliate KXLY/KXLX, the Caravan will make a Get Well Tour stop at Sacred Heart Medical Center to visit with patients, families and hospital staff. (Please contact Sacred Heart Media Relations to arrange access to cover the visit, which is not open to the public. It is scheduled from 2:00-3:00 pm.)

Beginning at 4:15 pm, fans are invited to the Warehouse Performance Center (800 N. Hamilton St.) for a free public autograph session. The Performance Center will also host a Pitch, Hit & Run baseball/softball skills exhibition for boys and girls ages 7-14. Motter, Marjama and Gonzales will spend time with the kids, offering tips on the three pillars of baseball skills: pitching, hitting and running the bases.

Taylor Motter played every position except catcher and center field for the Mariners last season. He’s known for a strong throwing arm and a knack for timely hits including a couple of grand slams.

Mike Marjama was acquired by the Mariners in an August 6 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, and made his Major League debut as a 9th inning defensive replacement on September 3 vs. Oakland. In five games with the Mariners, Marjama hit .333.

Left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on July 21. He made his Mariners debut on August 6 at Kansas City, holding the Royals to just 2 runs. He was 1-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 17 strike outs in 5 games, including 2 starts in September.

Aaron Goldsmith is entering his sixth season as a member of the Mariners broadcast team. In addition to his duties on play-by-play for both radio and TV games, Goldsmith hosts the Mariners Hot Stove program in the offseason and the Cactus League Report during Spring Training. He is also host of The Wheelhouse, a new weekly podcast with Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto.

Other stops during the first week of the Caravan include Cle Elum, Yakima, Wenatchee, Walla Walla and the Tri Cities.

During Week 2, the Mariners Caravan will travel south of Seattle along I-5, and during Week 3, stops will include Bellingham, Mt. Vernon, Vancouver, B.C., Bellevue and Kirkland. A schedule of public appearances for the Caravan is available at Mariners.com/Caravan. It will be updated regularly with public events and activities.