Ben White invited to MLS Adidas Player Combine

By Gonzaga Athletics

ORLANDO - Gonzaga senior defender Ben White was one of 60 Division I college players invited to participate at the 2018 MLS adidas Player Combine in Orlando.

The league will hold its annual combine from Jan. 11-17 at Orlando City Stadium, with representatives from all 23 MLS clubs scouting the top college prospects ahead of the Jan. 19 MLS SuperDraft in Philadelphia.

White, a four-time All-West Coast Conference selection, fueled the GU attack this year, as he scored or gave the assist on eight of GU’s 19 goals this season and started in all 17 matches. He had 11 points and was sixth in the WCC in assists with five, and 131st in the nation. He led the team in points and assists, and was second in goals with three. White also spearheaded a defense that allowed one goal or less on nine occasions.

A committee of MLS coaches and NCAA D1 coaches from every conference selected the invitees, all of whom completed their college eligibility this season. Further invitees, including Generation adidas signings and non-college players, will be announced in coming weeks. The players will be coached at the Combine by a mix of college soccer head coaches and MLS academy personnel.