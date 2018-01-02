River Cracraft signs future contract with Denver Broncos - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

River Cracraft signs future contract with Denver Broncos

Photo: Denver Broncos Photo: Denver Broncos

By Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos signed all 10 of their practice-squad players to future contracts Monday.

The players, who were all on the Broncos' practice squad in Week 17, will officially be added to the roster when the league year begins on March 14.

The following players were signed: DT Paul Boyette, WR River Cracraft, OLB Stansly Maponga, S Jordan Moore, TE Brian Parker, WR Tim Patrick, T Jeremiah Poutasi, LB Marcus Rush, DE Jhaustin Thomas and WR Jordan Leslie.

One of last year's futures contracts paid big dividends in 2017. Shelby Harris, who signed a futures deal in January 2017, started six games for the Broncos this season and totaled five sacks.

