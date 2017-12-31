Zags waste no time burying Broncos in 101-52 drubbing

No. 20 Gonzaga left no doubt against Santa Clara, scoring the first 15 points of the game in a 101-52 rout of the Broncos Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho had four players score in double-figures, but Vandal turnovers proved costly on Saturday. Senior Geraldine McCorkell scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Northern Colorado who got the upper hand, 78-72.More >>
The Yellowjackets return to action on January 4th when they travel to Concordia.More >>
Rocky shot 50.7 percent from the field and converted on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.More >>
An 8-0 run in the final minute of play helped lift the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team to a Big Sky Conference victory over North Dakota by a final score of 74-70 on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Zags methodically built a lead over Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon on the road, winning 63-51 to move to 2-0 in early West Coast Conference playMore >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
A late rally came up short as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team opened Big Sky Conference play with an 88-75 loss at Northern Colorado Friday.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
Gonzaga outscored Pacific 50-27 in the second half and won the West Coast Conference opener for both teams 81-48 on Thursday night.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs picked up a signature and impressive win on Thursday night, 80-65, over Western Illinois, who had defeated No. 18 Stanford on the road on Monday night.More >>
San Diego State, which overcame poor shooting, upset No. 12 Gonzaga 72-70 on Thursday night.More >>
Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 12 Gonzaga pounded IUPUI 101-71.More >>
This is Rice’s first career player of the week honor. She joins Jill Barta this year who received the honor on December 4.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs had an outstanding performance, top-to-bottom, through their lineup as they defeated Saint Francis at home on Sunday, 97-74.More >>
North Dakota nearly left Spokane with a shocking upset loss of Gonzaga, but the No. 12 Bulldogs rallied for an 89-83 win in overtime Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
