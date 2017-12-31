Zags waste no time burying Broncos in 101-52 drubbing

No. 20 Gonzaga left no doubt against Santa Clara, scoring the first 15 points of the game in a 101-52 rout of the Broncos Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags had 28 assists on 36 made field goals, their most since 2000 and three shy of a program record. Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell, Jr. each had eight.

Seven Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Silas Melson's 19.

GU may have been more impressive on the defensive end, out-rebounding Santa Clara 40-24 and forcing 21 Bronco turnovers.

Gonzaga (12-3, 2-0) now hits the road to face Pepperdine on Thursday at 8 p.m.