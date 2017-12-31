Whitworth catches fire in 2nd half, routs Calvin 88-58

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. –Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.

The 7th-ranked Pirates (10-1) outscored the Knights 57-26 in the second half. They shot 67.7% (21-31) from the floor and 64.3% (9-14) from three-point range in the final 20 minutes of the runaway win. Kyle Roach scored 21 of his game-high 25 points after halftime.

“That was the most explosive twenty minutes we’ve had as a team and it really showed what this team’s ceiling can be,” said Whitworth head coach Matt Logie. “But our defense started everything. Our defensive focus and intensity carried over to the offense. And obviously Kyle played a special game today.”

Calvin (4-7) led for most of the first half. The Knights jumped out to a 19-11 lead seven minutes in behind eight points by Derrick DeVries. Whitworth rallied to take a 22-21 lead on a three-pointer by Sam Lees, but Calvin responded with a 5-0 spurt, capped by Austin Bykerk’s put-back dunk. The Knights eventually went into halftime ahead 32-31.

Whitworth’s onslaught began early in the second half. Leading 39-38, the Pirates went on a 20-2 run to open a 59-40 advantage. Roach and Lees combined for 18 of the 20 points during that run. Whitworth continued to hit three-pointers, opening an 80-51 lead after back-to-back treys from Ben College and Lees with just under four minutes to play. The Bucs eventually led by as many as 32 points.

Roach added seven assists, five rebounds and two steals to his 25 points. He was 4-5 from three-point range after halftime. Lees was 4-4 from three-point range in the game and finished with a career-high 22 points off of the bench. Ben Bishop was the third Pirate in double figures with 12 points.

After making on 36.4% in the first half, Whitworth finished the game with a team shooting percentage of 51.6 (33-64) thanks to the hot second half. The Pirates went 14-29 (48.3%) from beyond the arc. Whitworth dished 20 assists on their 33 made shots.

DeVries led Calvin with 15 points. He was their only player in double figures. The Knights shot 34.4% (22-64) from the field and only 25% (5-20) from three-point range.

“It feels good to have our rhythm back,” Logie said. “We’re in the gym everyday working to get better and we saw the fruit of that tonight. It’s fun to see our guys are really supporting each other and get excited when guys like Sam have such a great game.”

Whitworth returns to Northwest Conference action next weekend, hosting Lewis & Clark on Friday night and Pacific (Ore.) on Saturday.

Puget Sound 96, Wisconsin-Stout 86

Jimmy Wohrer drained eight three-pointers to lead Puget Sound to a win over Wisconsin-Stout in Saturday’s first game.

The Loggers (7-3) ended a three-game losing streak by forcing 23 Blue Devils turnovers. Puget Sound led for only 13 and a half minutes in the game, but pulled away over the final eight minutes of the contest.

Isaac Elliott had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Wisconsin-Stout (6-5).