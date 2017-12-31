Whitworth catches fire in 2nd half, routs Calvin 88-58

No. 20 Gonzaga left no doubt against Santa Clara, scoring the first 15 points of the game in a 101-52 rout of the Broncos Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho had four players score in double-figures, but Vandal turnovers proved costly on Saturday. Senior Geraldine McCorkell scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Northern Colorado who got the upper hand, 78-72.More >>
The Yellowjackets return to action on January 4th when they travel to Concordia.More >>
Rocky shot 50.7 percent from the field and converted on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.More >>
An 8-0 run in the final minute of play helped lift the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team to a Big Sky Conference victory over North Dakota by a final score of 74-70 on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Zags methodically built a lead over Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon on the road, winning 63-51 to move to 2-0 in early West Coast Conference playMore >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
A late rally came up short as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team opened Big Sky Conference play with an 88-75 loss at Northern Colorado Friday.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.More >>
Aston Francis scored 21 points and dished nine assists to lead visiting Wheaton College to a 92-84 win over 7th-ranked Whitworth University.More >>
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.More >>
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.More >>
Dan Ramsay, who has guided the Whitworth University baseball program for the last nine years, is leaving the school to become the manager of the Minnesota Twins' minor league team in the Gulf Coast League.More >>
The Pirates couldn't hold off Carroll College in the Holiday Classic finale, losing 78-56.More >>
Grace Douglas scored 24 of her 26 points in the second half to lead the Whitworth Pirates to a 65-50 win over the Colorado College Tigers.More >>
The Pirates start the 2017-18 campaign 1-0, while the Poets fell to 0-1. Grace Douglas led Whitworth with 21 points and 5 assists.More >>
The entire team and coaching staff is either deaf or hard of hearing, with the exception of the equipment manager who serves as the team's interpreter. Despite what some might think is a disadvantage, the Bison are a successful basketball program.More >>
Ben College scored a career-high 31 points to lead Whitworth University to a 92-56 win over visiting Gallaudet University in a non-conference men's basketball game on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
