Eags earn first Big Sky in comeback fashion over UND

No. 20 Gonzaga left no doubt against Santa Clara, scoring the first 15 points of the game in a 101-52 rout of the Broncos Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho had four players score in double-figures, but Vandal turnovers proved costly on Saturday. Senior Geraldine McCorkell scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Northern Colorado who got the upper hand, 78-72.More >>
The Yellowjackets return to action on January 4th when they travel to Concordia.More >>
Rocky shot 50.7 percent from the field and converted on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.More >>
An 8-0 run in the final minute of play helped lift the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team to a Big Sky Conference victory over North Dakota by a final score of 74-70 on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Zags methodically built a lead over Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon on the road, winning 63-51 to move to 2-0 in early West Coast Conference playMore >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
A late rally came up short as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team opened Big Sky Conference play with an 88-75 loss at Northern Colorado Friday.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
An 8-0 run in the final minute of play helped lift the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team to a Big Sky Conference victory over North Dakota by a final score of 74-70 on Saturday afternoon.More >>
A late rally came up short as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team opened Big Sky Conference play with an 88-75 loss at Northern Colorado Friday.More >>
For the second-straight game, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team led from start to finish and ended its non-conference campaign with a 94-66 victory over Providence.More >>
The signees included a pair of All-State selections from Washington – defensive tackle Joshua Jerome out of Monroe and wide receiver Champ Grayson from Kamiakin. The Eagles also signed quarterback Simon Burkett from Meridian High School in Bellingham, Wash.More >>
A pair of Eastern Washington University football players from the 2017 have been selected as NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans in their respective classes by Hero Sports.More >>
In two games – including an overtime loss at Wyoming and a 28-point NCAA Division I home win, the Big Sky Player of the Year candidate averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team led by double digits for the last 27 minutes of the game and handily defeated CSUN (Cal State Northridge) 86-58 Sunday (Dec. 17) at Reese Court in Cheney, Wash.More >>
Wyoming rallied from a six-point deficit with 33 seconds left in regulation to prevail 93-88 in overtime.More >>
EWU had four players in double-figures for the first time this season. Senior Delaney Hodgins led the way with 18, followed closely by Uriah Howard and Violet Kapri Morrow who had 17 apiece.More >>
Eastern Washington was led offensively by Delaney Hodgins who had 24 points and Uriah Howard who added a career-high 18.More >>
