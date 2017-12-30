Vandals start of Big Sky play with 17-point win over North Dakota

Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
A late rally came up short as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team opened Big Sky Conference play with an 88-75 loss at Northern Colorado Friday.More >>
A late rally came up short as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team opened Big Sky Conference play with an 88-75 loss at Northern Colorado Friday.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
The Rocky women will close out non-conference play on Saturday when they face Bethesda University in the final game of the Green & Gold Classic.More >>
The Rocky women will close out non-conference play on Saturday when they face Bethesda University in the final game of the Green & Gold Classic.More >>
A big run by the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) in the opening quarter set the tone for the Cougars (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road as Washington State fell 89-56 to open Pac-12 play.More >>
A big run by the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) in the opening quarter set the tone for the Cougars (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road as Washington State fell 89-56 to open Pac-12 play.More >>
Michigan State generated 440 yards of total offense which included 227 yards rushing. The Spartans scored 21 points in the second quarter and finished the season with a 10-3 record.More >>
Michigan State generated 440 yards of total offense which included 227 yards rushing. The Spartans scored 21 points in the second quarter and finished the season with a 10-3 record.More >>
Gonzaga outscored Pacific 50-27 in the second half and won the West Coast Conference opener for both teams 81-48 on Thursday night.More >>
Gonzaga outscored Pacific 50-27 in the second half and won the West Coast Conference opener for both teams 81-48 on Thursday night.More >>
It was a busy day for the Cougars in San Diego. The team got ready for Michigan State on the practice field, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talked about the rumors surrounding his job situation and the team visited the USS Essex.More >>
It was a busy day for the Cougars in San Diego. The team got ready for Michigan State on the practice field, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talked about the rumors surrounding his job situation and the team visited the USS Essex.More >>
Behind another double-double from Louise Brown (12 points, 12 rebounds) and a balanced effort on both sides of the floor Washington State (7-5) came away with a wire-to-wire win at Nebraska (9-4) Friday afternoon.More >>
Behind another double-double from Louise Brown (12 points, 12 rebounds) and a balanced effort on both sides of the floor Washington State (7-5) came away with a wire-to-wire win at Nebraska (9-4) Friday afternoon.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way offensively, finishing with a team-high 17 points. Brayon Blake added 11, while Perrion Callandret finished with 10.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way offensively, finishing with a team-high 17 points. Brayon Blake added 11, while Perrion Callandret finished with 10.More >>
"This is a great class for us," said head coach Paul Petrino. "Our staff did a really good job of addressing our needs and finding great young men. We are excited for each of them to be part of our program."More >>
"This is a great class for us," said head coach Paul Petrino. "Our staff did a really good job of addressing our needs and finding great young men. We are excited for each of them to be part of our program."More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.More >>
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.More >>
The Vandals hit the floor inside Cowan Spectrum for the first time this season on Friday night. Idaho got 21 points from junior Mikayla Ferenz and a career-high 13 from sophomore Isabelle Hadden as Idaho's seven-game win streak against the Redhawks came to a close, 68-60.More >>
The Vandals hit the floor inside Cowan Spectrum for the first time this season on Friday night. Idaho got 21 points from junior Mikayla Ferenz and a career-high 13 from sophomore Isabelle Hadden as Idaho's seven-game win streak against the Redhawks came to a close, 68-60.More >>
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals.More >>
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals.More >>
The Battle didn't last very long on Wednesday night in the Cowan Spectrum, with Idaho running away to the 91-64 win over Washington State.More >>
The Battle didn't last very long on Wednesday night in the Cowan Spectrum, with Idaho running away to the 91-64 win over Washington State.More >>