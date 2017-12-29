Cougs fall short against No. 10 Oregon - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cougs fall short against No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – A big run by the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) in the opening quarter set the tone for the Cougars (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road as Washington State fell 89-56 to open Pac-12 play Friday afternoon. Playing without their top scorer in Borislava Hristova, the Cougs could not match the firepower of the high-octane Ducks who took over the game in the opening minutes with a 14-0 run that put the Cougs down double-digits just four minutes into the game. Despite the best efforts of Louise Brown early and Kayla Washington late, the Cougs could never catch the Ducks as Oregon saw the sophomore stars of Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard combine for 50 of the team's 89 points. Oregon would put the game away for good in the fourth with the Ducks put together a 15-0 run.

Stat of the Game
The Ducks controlled the paint outscoring the Cougs 42-to-28 while winning the rebounding battle 42-to-33.
Things You Need To Know

  • The Cougs fell in Eugene for the first time in their last three road games against Oregon.
  • Louis Brown led the Cougs in scoring for the second-time on the year with 12 points while Kayla Washington added 10 points for her third double-digit scoring effort of the season. Washington added seven rebounds, one off of her season best total of eight.
  • Despite the tough start to the day, the Cougs finished shooting 42.6% (23-of-54).
  • In 19 minutes off the bench, Nike McClure matched her season-high with five blocks while adding four points and one rebound.
  • The Ducks matched their scoring average on the season with 89 points on 47.2% (34-of-72) shooting.
  • Four Oregon players reached double-figures with Ionescu and Hebard each scoring 25 points while Lexi Bando added 18 and Satou Sabally chipped in 14. Hebard closed out the game with a double-double as the sophomore grabbed 10 rebounds while Ionescu came up just shy of another triple-double with eight assists and six rebounds.
  • WSU looks to get on track in Pac-12 play against the three-time defending champion Beavers from Oregon State Sunday afternoon in Corvallis. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. The Beavers began conference play with a 75-63 win over Washington Friday afternoon.
