Cougs fall short against No. 10 Oregon

By Washington State Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. – A big run by the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) in the opening quarter set the tone for the Cougars (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road as Washington State fell 89-56 to open Pac-12 play Friday afternoon. Playing without their top scorer in Borislava Hristova, the Cougs could not match the firepower of the high-octane Ducks who took over the game in the opening minutes with a 14-0 run that put the Cougs down double-digits just four minutes into the game. Despite the best efforts of Louise Brown early and Kayla Washington late, the Cougs could never catch the Ducks as Oregon saw the sophomore stars of Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard combine for 50 of the team's 89 points. Oregon would put the game away for good in the fourth with the Ducks put together a 15-0 run.



Stat of the Game

The Ducks controlled the paint outscoring the Cougs 42-to-28 while winning the rebounding battle 42-to-33.

Things You Need To Know