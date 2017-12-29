Cougars end season with Holiday Bowl loss to Michigan State 42-17

The Cougars were without many key players tonight, including quarterback Luke Falk, as No. 21 Washington State fell to No. 18 Michigan State 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl on Thursday night.

Along with Luke Falk, Washington State was without their top two receivers in Tavares Martin Jr. and Isaiah Johnson-Mack. Consensus All-American Hercules Mata'afa was forced to sit out of the first half due to a targeting penalty he received in the Apple Cup.

On the other hand, Michigan State generated 440 yards of total offense which included 227 yards rushing. The Spartans scored 21 points in the second quarter and finished the season with a 10-3 record.

The Cougars end their season by losing their second straight Holiday Bowl and finishing up their season with a 9-4 record. Quarterback Luke Falk finished his career at Washington State leaving as the Pac-12's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.