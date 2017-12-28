December 27th Holiday Bowl update: Cooling coffee, raccoon stori - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

December 27th Holiday Bowl update: Cooling coffee, raccoon stories and game previews

From stories about pet raccoons to Mike Leach cooling his coffee and, oh yeah, game previews, the day before the Holiday Bowl had it all. Our Sam Adams and Lindsay Joy give you the full update from San Diego.

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

  • Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

  • Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year. 

