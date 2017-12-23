WSU finishes non-conference with 73-61 win at Nebraska

Behind another double-double from Louise Brown (12 points, 12 rebounds) and a balanced effort on both sides of the floor Washington State (7-5) came away with a wire-to-wire win at Nebraska (9-4) Friday afternoon.More >>
WSU made 15 three-pointers and ranks sixth nationally at 11.6 made threes per game. Bethune-Cookman only managed five assists all game to the Cougars 19.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way offensively, finishing with a team-high 17 points. Brayon Blake added 11, while Perrion Callandret finished with 10.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs picked up a signature and impressive win on Thursday night, 80-65, over Western Illinois, who had defeated No. 18 Stanford on the road on Monday night.More >>
San Diego State, which overcame poor shooting, upset No. 12 Gonzaga 72-70 on Thursday night.More >>
For the second-straight game, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team led from start to finish and ended its non-conference campaign with a 94-66 victory over Providence.More >>
he Washington football program received National Letters of Intent from 18 future student-athletes on the opening day of the first-ever early signing period for NCAA Division I football.
Washington State Football opened the December Signing Period by signing 18 to National Letters of Intent to join Washington State.More >>
"This is a great class for us," said head coach Paul Petrino. "Our staff did a really good job of addressing our needs and finding great young men. We are excited for each of them to be part of our program."More >>
Montana Sports Information-- Griz ink 15 in early signing period In the first-ever Early Signing Period, the Montana Grizzlies welcomed 15 new student-athletes to the football team on Wednesday. It was the first recruiting class for Coach Bobby Hauck since his return to the program. The class includes 14 high school signees, nine of which are Montana players, and one junior transfer. "We are very excited about the first half of our recruiting class, and I appreciate th...More >>
Under the revised agreement, Leach's 2018 compensation will be $3.5 million, $3.75 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2020. Following year three (2020 season), Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.More >>
Mata'afa becomes the Cougars' first defensive lineman consensus All-American since Rein Long accomplished this feat back in 2002.More >>
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.More >>
Mata'afa, already named to the All-America First Team by SI.com and the Walter Camp Foundation, is the first Cougar defensive player to earn All-America honors since Deone Bucannon in 2013.More >>
Tavares Martin, Jr., Washington State's leading wide receiver, was recently dismissed from the team for reasons still not quite clear.More >>
Zykera Rice took over late with 19 points, 13 in the second half, seven rebounds, and big play after big play as GU took control in the fourth quarter.More >>
The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the top player who began his career as a walk-on.More >>
