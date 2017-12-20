Cougars sign 18 in Early Signing Day Period - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cougars sign 18 in Early Signing Day Period

Photo: WSU Athletics Photo: WSU Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Football opened the December Signing Period by signing 18 to National Letters of Intent to join Washington State, head coach Mike Leach announced Wednesday.

The December Early Signing Period ends Friday, Dec. 22. The next National Letter of Intent day is set for Feb. 7.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.