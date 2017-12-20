Cougars sign 18 in Early Signing Day Period

Montana Sports Information-- Griz ink 15 in early signing period In the first-ever Early Signing Period, the Montana Grizzlies welcomed 15 new student-athletes to the football team on Wednesday. It was the first recruiting class for Coach Bobby Hauck since his return to the program. The class includes 14 high school signees, nine of which are Montana players, and one junior transfer. "We are very excited about the first half of our recruiting class, and I appreciate th...