Cougars sign 18 in Early Signing Day Period

he Washington football program received National Letters of Intent from 18 future student-athletes on the opening day of the first-ever early signing period for NCAA Division I football.
Washington State Football opened the December Signing Period by signing 18 to National Letters of Intent to join Washington State.More >>
"This is a great class for us," said head coach Paul Petrino. "Our staff did a really good job of addressing our needs and finding great young men. We are excited for each of them to be part of our program."More >>
Montana Sports Information-- Griz ink 15 in early signing period In the first-ever Early Signing Period, the Montana Grizzlies welcomed 15 new student-athletes to the football team on Wednesday. It was the first recruiting class for Coach Bobby Hauck since his return to the program. The class includes 14 high school signees, nine of which are Montana players, and one junior transfer. "We are very excited about the first half of our recruiting class, and I appreciate th...More >>
The signees included a pair of All-State selections from Washington – defensive tackle Joshua Jerome out of Monroe and wide receiver Champ Grayson from Kamiakin. The Eagles also signed quarterback Simon Burkett from Meridian High School in Bellingham, Wash.More >>
Aston Francis scored 21 points and dished nine assists to lead visiting Wheaton College to a 92-84 win over 7th-ranked Whitworth University.More >>
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
A pair of Eastern Washington University football players from the 2017 have been selected as NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans in their respective classes by Hero Sports.More >>
In two games – including an overtime loss at Wyoming and a 28-point NCAA Division I home win, the Big Sky Player of the Year candidate averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.More >>
Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 12 Gonzaga pounded IUPUI 101-71.More >>
Washington State Football opened the December Signing Period by signing 18 to National Letters of Intent to join Washington State.More >>
Under the revised agreement, Leach's 2018 compensation will be $3.5 million, $3.75 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2020. Following year three (2020 season), Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.More >>
Mata'afa becomes the Cougars' first defensive lineman consensus All-American since Rein Long accomplished this feat back in 2002.More >>
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.More >>
Mata'afa, already named to the All-America First Team by SI.com and the Walter Camp Foundation, is the first Cougar defensive player to earn All-America honors since Deone Bucannon in 2013.More >>
Tavares Martin, Jr., Washington State's leading wide receiver, was recently dismissed from the team for reasons still not quite clear.More >>
Zykera Rice took over late with 19 points, 13 in the second half, seven rebounds, and big play after big play as GU took control in the fourth quarter.More >>
The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the top player who began his career as a walk-on.More >>
The Cougars' opened the season with six-straight victories, including wins over No. 5 and No. 15 Stanford. Michigan State will enter the game with a 9-3 overall record.More >>
Four Cougs reached double-digit kills led by Mims' 28, followed by Jocelyn Urias' 13 kills (.444), and Claire Martin and Ella Lajos (.375) with 10 kills each.More >>
