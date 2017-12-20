Huskies dominant in 106-55 win over Bethune-Cookman

Aston Francis scored 21 points and dished nine assists to lead visiting Wheaton College to a 92-84 win over 7th-ranked Whitworth University.More >>
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
A pair of Eastern Washington University football players from the 2017 have been selected as NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans in their respective classes by Hero Sports.More >>
In two games – including an overtime loss at Wyoming and a 28-point NCAA Division I home win, the Big Sky Player of the Year candidate averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.More >>
Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 12 Gonzaga pounded IUPUI 101-71.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Under the revised agreement, Leach's 2018 compensation will be $3.5 million, $3.75 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2020. Following year three (2020 season), Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.More >>
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.More >>
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.More >>
This is Rice’s first career player of the week honor. She joins Jill Barta this year who received the honor on December 4.More >>
The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
The Apple Cup remained decorated in purple for the fifth straight year thanks to a thorough domination by Washington.More >>
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.More >>
The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.More >>
The Cougs and the Knights have played just once prior with UCF winning 2-0 at the Virginia Nike Soccer Classic in 2011.More >>
The Washington football team (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12) opens up a tough November schedule vs. old rival Oregon (5-4, 2-4) in the 110th meeting between the two Northwest foes.More >>
The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back from their first loss of the season two weeks ago at Arizona State by running through the worst run defense in the country.More >>
