Four Seahawks earn Pro Bowl honors

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003.More >>
This is the seventh year in a row the Seahawks have had a least four players earn Pro-Bowl honors.More >>
Freeney, 37, signed with the Seahawks last month and appeared in four games, recording three sacks in his first two games.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>
The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.More >>
Bennett said Wednesday that he believes police singled him out as he was running because he is black, and that officers used excessive force against him.More >>
Wilson was named captain for the fifth season in a row, while Ryan holds captaincy for his fourth straight year after serving as special teams co-captain last year.More >>
