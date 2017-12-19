Pair of Eagles selected to All-America teams for Underclassmen

By Eastern Washington Athletics

A pair of Eastern Washington University football players from the 2017 have been selected as NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans in their respective classes by Hero Sports.



True freshman Anfernee Gurley was picked as a first team freshman All-America selection after a stellar first season on special teams and defense for the Eagles. Running back Antoine Custer Jr. earned honorable mention on the Hero Sports Sophomore All-America squad.



Gurley closed his first season as an Eagle by earning third team All-Big Sky Conference honors as a special teams standout. He is from Everett, Wash., and graduated from Archbishop Murphy High School in 2017.



Gurley, who just over a year ago was leading his high school team to the State 2A Championship, closed his debut season with 37 tackles, three passes broken up and two forced fumbles. He was a force on special teams and played as a backup defensive back.



Custer was a second team All-Big Sky selection, and is from Berkeley, Calif., and a 2016 graduate of football powerhouse De La Salle High School.



Custer had 177 yards rushing and three touchdowns in his last game of the season versus Portland State, and finished 42nd in FCS and fifth in the Big Sky with an average of 70.5 yards per game (776 total). His 10 rushing touchdowns ranked him 20th in FCS and third in the league.



He helped Eastern rank sixth in FCS in total offense (476.7) in the 2017 season, and was also was seventh in FCS in passing (320.5 per game), 20th in scoring (34.5) and 10th in third down conversions (46.1 percent).



With just 14 seniors on its roster, Eastern closed the season 7-4 overall and in a tie for third in the Big Sky Conference with a 6-2 record. It's the 11th-straight season the Eagles have finished 5-3 or better in the Big Sky. The Eagles secured its record 11th-straight winning season and 20th in the last 22 years.