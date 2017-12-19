Pair of Eagles selected to All-America teams for Underclassmen

Aston Francis scored 21 points and dished nine assists to lead visiting Wheaton College to a 92-84 win over 7th-ranked Whitworth University.More >>
Aston Francis scored 21 points and dished nine assists to lead visiting Wheaton College to a 92-84 win over 7th-ranked Whitworth University.More >>
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
A pair of Eastern Washington University football players from the 2017 have been selected as NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans in their respective classes by Hero Sports.More >>
A pair of Eastern Washington University football players from the 2017 have been selected as NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans in their respective classes by Hero Sports.More >>
In two games – including an overtime loss at Wyoming and a 28-point NCAA Division I home win, the Big Sky Player of the Year candidate averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.More >>
In two games – including an overtime loss at Wyoming and a 28-point NCAA Division I home win, the Big Sky Player of the Year candidate averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.More >>
Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 12 Gonzaga pounded IUPUI 101-71.More >>
Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 12 Gonzaga pounded IUPUI 101-71.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Under the revised agreement, Leach's 2018 compensation will be $3.5 million, $3.75 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2020. Following year three (2020 season), Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.More >>
Under the revised agreement, Leach's 2018 compensation will be $3.5 million, $3.75 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2020. Following year three (2020 season), Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.More >>
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.More >>
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.More >>
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.More >>
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.More >>
This is Rice’s first career player of the week honor. She joins Jill Barta this year who received the honor on December 4.More >>
This is Rice’s first career player of the week honor. She joins Jill Barta this year who received the honor on December 4.More >>
A pair of Eastern Washington University football players from the 2017 have been selected as NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans in their respective classes by Hero Sports.More >>
A pair of Eastern Washington University football players from the 2017 have been selected as NCAA Football Championship Subdivision All-Americans in their respective classes by Hero Sports.More >>
In two games – including an overtime loss at Wyoming and a 28-point NCAA Division I home win, the Big Sky Player of the Year candidate averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.More >>
In two games – including an overtime loss at Wyoming and a 28-point NCAA Division I home win, the Big Sky Player of the Year candidate averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team led by double digits for the last 27 minutes of the game and handily defeated CSUN (Cal State Northridge) 86-58 Sunday (Dec. 17) at Reese Court in Cheney, Wash.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team led by double digits for the last 27 minutes of the game and handily defeated CSUN (Cal State Northridge) 86-58 Sunday (Dec. 17) at Reese Court in Cheney, Wash.More >>
Wyoming rallied from a six-point deficit with 33 seconds left in regulation to prevail 93-88 in overtime.More >>
Wyoming rallied from a six-point deficit with 33 seconds left in regulation to prevail 93-88 in overtime.More >>
EWU had four players in double-figures for the first time this season. Senior Delaney Hodgins led the way with 18, followed closely by Uriah Howard and Violet Kapri Morrow who had 17 apiece.More >>
EWU had four players in double-figures for the first time this season. Senior Delaney Hodgins led the way with 18, followed closely by Uriah Howard and Violet Kapri Morrow who had 17 apiece.More >>
Eastern Washington was led offensively by Delaney Hodgins who had 24 points and Uriah Howard who added a career-high 18.More >>
Eastern Washington was led offensively by Delaney Hodgins who had 24 points and Uriah Howard who added a career-high 18.More >>
Seattle made 51 percent of its shots while EWU – which hadn't played in over a week -- struggled to a 39-percent afternoon, and the Eagles lost to the Redhawks 84-65 on Sunday.More >>
Seattle made 51 percent of its shots while EWU – which hadn't played in over a week -- struggled to a 39-percent afternoon, and the Eagles lost to the Redhawks 84-65 on Sunday.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team battled Boise State to the final minutes, but couldn't overcome a scoring drought in the second quarter, falling 61-57More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team battled Boise State to the final minutes, but couldn't overcome a scoring drought in the second quarter, falling 61-57More >>
This is the fourth road game for the Eagles this season, as they are 2-3 overall through this nonconference slate.More >>
This is the fourth road game for the Eagles this season, as they are 2-3 overall through this nonconference slate.More >>
After another historical season, Williams became the first-ever player to win the Big Sky Conference Offensive MVP three years in a row.More >>
After another historical season, Williams became the first-ever player to win the Big Sky Conference Offensive MVP three years in a row.More >>