Seattle Seahawks Playoff Scenarios

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003.More >>
This is the seventh year in a row the Seahawks have had a least four players earn Pro-Bowl honors.More >>
The 23rd annual rodeo kicks off Saturday, December 23 at 7 pm.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs, in their third game in as many nights, fell to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday at Spokane Arena by a score of 10-3.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about brody cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their ...More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
The result means that the Sounders will, once again, take on Eastern Conference Champion Toronto FC with a chance to repeat on the line when the clubs meet for MLS Cup 2017 on Saturday, Dec. 9.More >>
The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003.More >>
This is the seventh year in a row the Seahawks have had a least four players earn Pro-Bowl honors.More >>
Freeney, 37, signed with the Seahawks last month and appeared in four games, recording three sacks in his first two games.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left and the Seattle Seahawks held on for an unsightly 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.More >>
The last time the 49ers beat the Seahawks was on Dec. 8, 2013, since then Seattle has won the last seven consecutive meetings.More >>
The 108 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.More >>
Bennett said Wednesday that he believes police singled him out as he was running because he is black, and that officers used excessive force against him.More >>
Wilson was named captain for the fifth season in a row, while Ryan holds captaincy for his fourth straight year after serving as special teams co-captain last year.More >>
