Seattle Seahawks Playoff Scenarios

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003. This year the Seahawks will need a lot of help if they want to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011, here's a look at all the scenarios:

Seahawks can win the NFC West IF:

- Seahawks win their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Cowboys, Week 17 vs. Cardinals) AND the Rams lose their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Titans, Week 17 vs. 49ers) *Seahawks win tiebreaker on division record.

Seahawks can secure playoff berth IF:

- Seahawks win their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Cowboys, Week 17 vs. Cardinals) AND the Detroit Lions (8-6) finish no better than 9-6-1 (Week 16 at Bengals, Week 17 vs. Packers) AND the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) finish no better than 9-6-1 (Week 16 at Saints, Week 17 vs. Panthers).

OR

- Seahawks win their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Cowboys, Week 17 vs. Cardinals) AND the New Orleans Saints (10-4) finish 10-6 (Week 16 vs. Falcons, Week 17 at Buccaneers) *Seattle wins tiebreaker on conference record.

OR

- Seahawks win their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Cowboys, Week 17 vs. Cardinals) AND the Carolina Panthers (10-4) finish 10-6 (Week 16 vs. Buccaneers, Week 17 at Falcons) *Seattle wins tiebreaker on conference record.

OR

- The Seahawks, Panthers, Saints and Lions all finish the season with a 10-6 record, in which Detroit is the #5 seed and Seattle is the #6 seed, while the Saints and Panthers would miss OUT on the playoffs.

Here's an updated look at the current NFC Conference standings:

Courtesy: NFL.com