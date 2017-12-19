Seattle Seahawks Playoff Scenarios - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seattle Seahawks Playoff Scenarios

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Photo: Twitter/@Seahawks Photo: Twitter/@Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003. This year the Seahawks will need a lot of help if they want to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011, here's a look at all the scenarios:

Seahawks can win the NFC West IF:

- Seahawks win their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Cowboys, Week 17 vs. Cardinals) AND the Rams lose their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Titans, Week 17 vs. 49ers) *Seahawks win tiebreaker on division record.

Seahawks can secure playoff berth IF:

- Seahawks win their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Cowboys, Week 17 vs. Cardinals) AND the Detroit Lions (8-6) finish no better than 9-6-1 (Week 16 at Bengals, Week 17 vs. Packers) AND the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) finish no better than 9-6-1 (Week 16 at Saints, Week 17 vs. Panthers).

OR

- Seahawks win their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Cowboys, Week 17 vs. Cardinals) AND the New Orleans Saints (10-4) finish 10-6 (Week 16 vs. Falcons, Week 17 at Buccaneers) *Seattle wins tiebreaker on conference record. 

OR

- Seahawks win their last two remaining games (Week 16 at Cowboys, Week 17 vs. Cardinals) AND the Carolina Panthers (10-4) finish 10-6 (Week 16 vs. Buccaneers, Week 17 at Falcons) *Seattle wins tiebreaker on conference record.

OR

- The Seahawks, Panthers, Saints and Lions all finish the season with a 10-6 record, in which Detroit is the #5 seed and Seattle is the #6 seed, while the Saints and Panthers would miss OUT on the playoffs.

Here's an updated look at the current NFC Conference standings:

Courtesy: NFL.com

  • Seattle SeahawksMore>>

  • Seattle Seahawks Playoff Scenarios

    Seattle Seahawks Playoff Scenarios

    Photo: Twitter/@SeahawksPhoto: Twitter/@Seahawks

    The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003.

    More >>

    The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003.

    More >>

  • Four Seahawks earn Pro Bowl honors

    Four Seahawks earn Pro Bowl honors

    Photo: Twitter/@SeahawksPhoto: Twitter/@Seahawks

    This is the seventh year in a row the Seahawks have had a least four players earn Pro-Bowl honors.

    More >>

    This is the seventh year in a row the Seahawks have had a least four players earn Pro-Bowl honors.

    More >>

  • Seahawks waive defensive end Dwight Freeney

    Seahawks waive defensive end Dwight Freeney

    Photo: Seattle SeahawksPhoto: Seattle Seahawks

    Freeney, 37, signed with the Seahawks last month and appeared in four games, recording three sacks in his first two games.

    More >>

    Freeney, 37, signed with the Seahawks last month and appeared in four games, recording three sacks in his first two games.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.