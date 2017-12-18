Vandals cruise to 30-point win over Western Michigan

Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 12 Gonzaga pounded IUPUI 101-71.More >>
Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 12 Gonzaga pounded IUPUI 101-71.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Under the revised agreement, Leach's 2018 compensation will be $3.5 million, $3.75 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2020. Following year three (2020 season), Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.More >>
Under the revised agreement, Leach's 2018 compensation will be $3.5 million, $3.75 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2020. Following year three (2020 season), Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.More >>
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.More >>
Delaney Hodgins put together her seventh straight double digit scoring game – ninth this season and 87th time in her career.More >>
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.More >>
Douglas (16 pts) and Kieckbusch (14 pts) contributed double-figure scoring for the Pirates.More >>
This is Rice’s first career player of the week honor. She joins Jill Barta this year who received the honor on December 4.More >>
This is Rice’s first career player of the week honor. She joins Jill Barta this year who received the honor on December 4.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs had an outstanding performance, top-to-bottom, through their lineup as they defeated Saint Francis at home on Sunday, 97-74.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs had an outstanding performance, top-to-bottom, through their lineup as they defeated Saint Francis at home on Sunday, 97-74.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team led by double digits for the last 27 minutes of the game and handily defeated CSUN (Cal State Northridge) 86-58 Sunday (Dec. 17) at Reese Court in Cheney, Wash.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team led by double digits for the last 27 minutes of the game and handily defeated CSUN (Cal State Northridge) 86-58 Sunday (Dec. 17) at Reese Court in Cheney, Wash.More >>
North Dakota nearly left Spokane with a shocking upset loss of Gonzaga, but the No. 12 Bulldogs rallied for an 89-83 win in overtime Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
North Dakota nearly left Spokane with a shocking upset loss of Gonzaga, but the No. 12 Bulldogs rallied for an 89-83 win in overtime Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.More >>
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Victor Sanders led the way for Idaho with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made six 3-pointers, tying his season-high.More >>
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.More >>
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.More >>
The Vandals hit the floor inside Cowan Spectrum for the first time this season on Friday night. Idaho got 21 points from junior Mikayla Ferenz and a career-high 13 from sophomore Isabelle Hadden as Idaho's seven-game win streak against the Redhawks came to a close, 68-60.More >>
The Vandals hit the floor inside Cowan Spectrum for the first time this season on Friday night. Idaho got 21 points from junior Mikayla Ferenz and a career-high 13 from sophomore Isabelle Hadden as Idaho's seven-game win streak against the Redhawks came to a close, 68-60.More >>
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals.More >>
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals.More >>
The Battle didn't last very long on Wednesday night in the Cowan Spectrum, with Idaho running away to the 91-64 win over Washington State.More >>
The Battle didn't last very long on Wednesday night in the Cowan Spectrum, with Idaho running away to the 91-64 win over Washington State.More >>
The Vandals (3-8, 2-5 Sun Belt) limited the Aggies (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt) to just a field goal the rest of the way but could not come all the way back in a 17-10 loss Saturday.More >>
The Vandals (3-8, 2-5 Sun Belt) limited the Aggies (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt) to just a field goal the rest of the way but could not come all the way back in a 17-10 loss Saturday.More >>
It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.More >>
It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.More >>
Idaho found the end zone on the game’s opening drive, but Coastal Carolina accounted for the rest of the scoring as the Vandals (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) suffered a 13-7 defeat in their home finale Saturday.More >>
Idaho found the end zone on the game’s opening drive, but Coastal Carolina accounted for the rest of the scoring as the Vandals (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) suffered a 13-7 defeat in their home finale Saturday.More >>