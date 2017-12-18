Zykera Rice named WCC Player of the Week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference has named its Zykera Rice the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for December 18, 2017.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Zykera Rice, JR., F – GONZAGA

In Gonzaga’s lone game this week, junior forward Zykera Rice scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting to go with nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in just 24 minutes of action. She was three-of-five from the foul line to help GU beat Saint Francis 97-74.

In the WCC, Rice is 12th in scoring at 13.6 points per game, 16th at six rebounds per game, sixth in field goal percentage at 57 percent, 14th in free throw percentage at 70 percent, and fourth in blocked shots at one per game. This is Rice’s first career player of the week honor. She joins Jill Barta this year who received the honor on December 4.

The Zags are back in action on Thursday hosting Western Illinois at 6 pm in their final non-conference game.

Also Nominated: Jenelle Grant, Pacific; Alexandra Hagen, San Diego

2017-18 WCC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Week 1 (11/13) – Megan McKay, Jr., F, Saint Mary’s

Week 2 (11/20) – Yasmine Robinson-Bacote, Jr., F, Pepperdine

Week 3 (11/27) – Cheyanne Wallace, Jr., G/F, Loyola Marymount

Week 4 (12/4) – Jill Barta, Jr., F, Gonzaga

Week 5 (12/11) – GeAnna Luaulu-Summers, Sr., G, Pacific

Week 6 (12/18) – Zykera Rice, Jr., F, Gonzaga