Thunderbirds stomp Chiefs 10-3 before holiday break

The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.More >>
The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.More >>
The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...More >>
In his seven seasons in Seattle, Sherman compiled 32 interceptions and 99 passes defensed, both NFL highs since 2011.More >>
In his seven seasons in Seattle, Sherman compiled 32 interceptions and 99 passes defensed, both NFL highs since 2011.More >>
Manager Scott Servais said Ichiro will likely work out with the team for the the next three to four days before getting into Cactus League action.More >>
Manager Scott Servais said Ichiro will likely work out with the team for the the next three to four days before getting into Cactus League action.More >>
Bennett is one of just eight defensive lineman to make each of the last three Pro Bowls and has had at least five sacks in each of his last six seasons.More >>
Bennett is one of just eight defensive lineman to make each of the last three Pro Bowls and has had at least five sacks in each of his last six seasons.More >>
Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
New to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in 2018 will be assistant defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who replaces Dwaine Board, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo.More >>
New to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in 2018 will be assistant defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who replaces Dwaine Board, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo.More >>
Every year for the last 14, the Tri-City Americans take one night where they play for more than just a win.More >>
Every year for the last 14, the Tri-City Americans take one night where they play for more than just a win.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.More >>
The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.More >>
The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...More >>
Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division.More >>
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.More >>
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.More >>
Tri City’s Dylan Coglan scored his third goal of the game 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 come from behind win over the Spokane Chiefs.More >>
Tri City’s Dylan Coglan scored his third goal of the game 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 come from behind win over the Spokane Chiefs.More >>
The Chiefs held Swift Current forward Aleksi Heponiemi without a point, snapping the star forward’s 28-game point streak.More >>
The Chiefs held Swift Current forward Aleksi Heponiemi without a point, snapping the star forward’s 28-game point streak.More >>
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.More >>
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.More >>