Thunderbirds stomp Chiefs 10-3 before holiday break

The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.

The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Away from the stadiums, it's the most hectic place at the Paralympic Games: the repair shop for the disabled athletes' equipment.

Away from the stadiums, it's the most hectic place at the Paralympic Games: the repair shop for the disabled athletes' equipment.

(AP Photo/Kim Tong-hyung). In this March 13, 2018, photo, John Spillar, second from left, one of Ottobock's American specialists who previously worked at the Parapan American Games and Invictus Games, works with an unidentified his colleague as Peter F...

(AP Photo/Kim Tong-hyung). In this March 13, 2018, photo, John Spillar, second from left, one of Ottobock's American specialists who previously worked at the Parapan American Games and Invictus Games, works with an unidentified his colleague as Peter F...

Most, but not all, of Russia's top sports stars are backing Vladimir Putin in this weekend's presidential election.

Most, but not all, of Russia's top sports stars are backing Vladimir Putin in this weekend's presidential election.

(Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE In this Saturday, March 3, 2018 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks during a presidential candidate rally at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia. Russian Oly...

(Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE In this Saturday, March 3, 2018 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks during a presidential candidate rally at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia. Russian Oly...

Former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk says he wants to return to the league this summer and play there for "several more years.".

Former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk says he wants to return to the league this summer and play there for "several more years.".

A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to former women's hockey coach Shannon Miller, who sued University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.

A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to former women's hockey coach Shannon Miller, who sued University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.

Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg each scored twice, backup goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots and the Nashville Predators became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.

Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg each scored twice, backup goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots and the Nashville Predators became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season by beating the Colorado...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, left, makes a stick save of a redirected shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 16, 2018, in De...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, left, makes a stick save of a redirected shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 16, 2018, in De...

Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots to hand Tampa Bay its first shutout of the season and lifting the Boston Bruins over the Lightning 3-0.

Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots to hand Tampa Bay its first shutout of the season and lifting the Boston Bruins over the Lightning 3-0.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) and right wing David Pastrnak, (88) of the Czech Republic, celebrate with goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, after the Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in an NHL hockey game Sat...

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) and right wing David Pastrnak, (88) of the Czech Republic, celebrate with goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, after the Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in an NHL hockey game Sat...

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom, center, is congratulated by Jakub Voracek, left, and Andrew MacDonald after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 18,...

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom, center, is congratulated by Jakub Voracek, left, and Andrew MacDonald after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 18,...

Cam Atkinson scored 2:55 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-4 victory over Boston for their eighth straight victory, spoiling a splendid NHL debut for Bruins forward Ryan Donato.

Cam Atkinson scored 2:55 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-4 victory over Boston for their eighth straight victory, spoiling a splendid NHL debut for Bruins forward Ryan Donato.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) congratulates goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, right, after an overtime victory over the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, March 19, 2018.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) congratulates goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, right, after an overtime victory over the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, March 19, 2018.

Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots for his eighth shutout of the season and the Nashville Predators set a franchise record by earning a point in their 15th consecutive game with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots for his eighth shutout of the season and the Nashville Predators set a franchise record by earning a point in their 15th consecutive game with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes). Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes). Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Chiefs, in their third game in as many nights, fell to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday at Spokane Arena by a score of 10-3. Spokane heads into the mid-season holiday break with a 19-13-1-2 record, five points back of first place in the U.S. Division.

Donovan Neuls got the scoring started for the T-Birds just 20 seconds into the game, cleaning up a rebound out in front of the net to make it 1-0.

Spokane’s Jaret Anderson-Dolan answered on a power play at 3:14, taking a Hudson Elynuik feed and snapping it home from the top of the left circle.

Seattle closed out the period by adding on goals from Nolan Volcan and Austin Strand to make it 3-1 heading into the first intermission.

The Thunderbirds kept things rolling into the second, picking up goals by Blake Bargar and Nikita Malukhin. After the goal by Malukhin – Seattle’s fifth of the game – Coach Dan Lambert made the switch to 15-year-old rookie goalie Campbell Arnold, making his WHL debut as an Affiliated Player after being called up on Saturday. Zack Andrusiak managed to sneak one by Arnold at 18:48 to extend Seattle’s lead to 6-1 as the period wound down.

Anderson-Dolan added on his second power play goal of the night and 16th of the season, giving him 13 points over his last 10 games. Arnold earned the secondary assist on the play after dropping the puck off for defenseman Ty Smith.

Riley Woods cashed in with a goal of his own just over a minute later, finding the near post from the left circle, but the comeback was not to be. Seattle followed up the Chiefs’ scores with four more of their own in the final period, including three unanswered as fatigue appeared to set in for Spokane as they wrapped up their third game in less than 36 hours.

The Chiefs outshot the Thunderbirds 34-29 on the night and went 2-for-4 on the power play while Seattle went 2-for-3 with the man advantage. Rookie goalie Campbell Arnold saved 5 of 10 shots faced in 25:10 of ice time. Donovan Buskey saved 14 of 19 in 34:50.