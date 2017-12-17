12 Zags need overtime to survive scare from North Dakota

North Dakota nearly left Spokane with a shocking upset loss of Gonzaga, but the No. 12 Bulldogs rallied for an 89-83 win in overtime Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The reigning Big Sky Conference champs took a four-point lead into halftime, before extending it to as much as 12 in the second half.

After a rough shooting night in regulation, the Zags recovered in overtime, scoring 11-straight points. GU shot 44% for the game, well below its season average of 51%.

Josh Perkins led Gonzaga (9-2) with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Zach Norvell, Jr. chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds, also swiping five steals.

Junior point guard Geno Crandall scored a game-high 28 points for UND (4-7).

The Zags are back in action Monday night, welcoming IUPUI to The Kennel. It's a 6pm tipoff, live on KHQ.