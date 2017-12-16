Brayon Blake leads Idaho past Simon Fraser - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Brayon Blake leads Idaho past Simon Fraser

Photo: Idaho Athletics Photo: Idaho Athletics

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.

THE GAME

The frontcourt set the tone early for the Vandals, scoring 14 of Idaho’s 18 points in the opening 10 minutes.  Nate Sherwood was tremendous, scoring eight points in the early minutes, as Idaho built an 18-6 lead.

Simon Fraser would climb back into the game from there, trimming the deficit to single digits.  Idaho worked to rebuild its lead, going up seven on a 3-pointer from Nate Sherwood with 2:29 to play, but Simon Fraser closed the half strong to take the 33-30 lead into the break.

The Vandals started the second half on a 10-0 run despite not making a field goal for the opening five minutes.  The Idaho run would extend to 14-1 before Simon Fraser connected on its first field goal of the half, as Idaho turned a three-point deficit into a 10-point lead.

The Vandals cruised from there, taking the 73-54 win.

THE NAME

Brayon Blake.  Blake notched the double-double on Friday night with 16 points and 10 boards.  It is his third double-double of the season.

THE NOTES

Blake finished with his third double-double of the year.  Idaho is now 3-0 this year when Blake records a double-double, and 4-0 in his career.

Jordan Scott grabbed a season-high 10 boards.

Idaho did not allow a 3-point field goal in the second half.

Victor Sanders had a season-high five assists.

