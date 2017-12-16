Chiefs end Everett's nine game win streak

The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on WednesdayMore >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on WednesdayMore >>
The Victoria Royals spoiled Kailer Yamamoto’s homecoming Friday night as they took down the Spokane Chiefs, 1-0.More >>
The Victoria Royals spoiled Kailer Yamamoto’s homecoming Friday night as they took down the Spokane Chiefs, 1-0.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about brody cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their ...More >>
Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about brody cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their ...More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
The result means that the Sounders will, once again, take on Eastern Conference Champion Toronto FC with a chance to repeat on the line when the clubs meet for MLS Cup 2017 on Saturday, Dec. 9.More >>
The result means that the Sounders will, once again, take on Eastern Conference Champion Toronto FC with a chance to repeat on the line when the clubs meet for MLS Cup 2017 on Saturday, Dec. 9.More >>
Cruz led the American League with 119 RBIs while putting up a .288/.375/.549 slash line with 39 home runs in 155 games. He was fourth in the AL in home runs and fifth in slugging percentage and OPS.More >>
Cruz led the American League with 119 RBIs while putting up a .288/.375/.549 slash line with 39 home runs in 155 games. He was fourth in the AL in home runs and fifth in slugging percentage and OPS.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on WednesdayMore >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on WednesdayMore >>
After Leg 1 of the Western Conference Championship, the Seattle Sounders are in the driver’s seat.More >>
After Leg 1 of the Western Conference Championship, the Seattle Sounders are in the driver’s seat.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on WednesdayMore >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on WednesdayMore >>
The Victoria Royals spoiled Kailer Yamamoto’s homecoming Friday night as they took down the Spokane Chiefs, 1-0.More >>
The Victoria Royals spoiled Kailer Yamamoto’s homecoming Friday night as they took down the Spokane Chiefs, 1-0.More >>
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>