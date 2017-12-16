Chiefs end Everett's nine game win streak

The Russian Olympic Committee has formally given its blessing for the country's athletes to compete under a neutral flag at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games.

The Russian Olympic Committee has formally given its blessing for the country's athletes to compete under a neutral flag at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games.

The president of the Kontinental Hockey League says he is waiting to find out how many Russians will be banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics before deciding if he will allow his players to compete in South Korea.

The president of the Kontinental Hockey League says he is waiting to find out how many Russians will be banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics before deciding if he will allow his players to compete in South Korea.

The Kids are All Right: Penguins thrust 23-year-old Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry to forefront of youth goaltending youth movement.

The Kids are All Right: Penguins thrust 23-year-old Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry to forefront of youth goaltending youth movement.

Fossils from New Zealand have revealed a giant penguin that was about the size of a grown man.

Fossils from New Zealand have revealed a giant penguin that was about the size of a grown man.

The U.S. women's national team will play two exhibition games against top players from the National Women's Hockey League next month in a final tune-up for the Winter Olympics.

The U.S. women's national team will play two exhibition games against top players from the National Women's Hockey League next month in a final tune-up for the Winter Olympics.

As Olympics near, South Korea agonizes over post-games costs and huge financial strain placed on one of its poorest regions.

As Olympics near, South Korea agonizes over post-games costs and huge financial strain placed on one of its poorest regions.

Leaders from the NFL, NBA NHL and Major League Baseball players associations have contributed to unveiling a universal declaration of player rights that is designed to establish a new approach to governing sports and protecting athletes.

Leaders from the NFL, NBA NHL and Major League Baseball players associations have contributed to unveiling a universal declaration of player rights that is designed to establish a new approach to governing sports...

NHL set to mark centennial with an outdoor game in Ottawa between Canadiens and Senators.

NHL set to mark centennial with an outdoor game in Ottawa between Canadiens and Senators.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.

Everett got the scoring started just under five minutes into play when Akash Bains cleaned up a rebound for his first goal of the season. The Chiefs responded with a goal of their own midway through the first, converting on the power play to tie it up. Defenseman Ty Smith found Zach Fischer all alone in the right circle, from which the Calgary Flames prospect snapped home his 14th goal of the year.

The Silvertips regained the lead in the second, again striking roughly five minutes into the period before the Chiefs tied things back up on a Nolan Reid goal at 14:32.

Spokane earned their first lead of the night later in the second as Jeff Faith clanged a point shot off the right post and in, beating goaltender Dustin Wolf to make it 3-2.

Everett tied the game for the third time on the night early in the third period as Matt Fonteyne used his speed to break through the Chiefs defense on the power play, making a nice move to beat Chiefs netminder Donovan Buskey to score his 16th of the season.

Hudson Elynuik reclaimed the lead for the Chiefs at the 12:47 mark, capitalizing on a beautiful tic-tac-toe play as Fischer fed Riley Woods from behind the net, Woods slid the puck across to the far post and Elynuik slammed it home. Elynuik scored his second of the night – and 17th of the season – into an empty net with 28 seconds left in regulation.

The Chiefs finished 1-for-4 on the power plan and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill, outshooting the Silvertips 37-26. They are now 16-1-1 on the season when scoring 3+ goals.

Elynuik’s big night pushed him into a tie for 16th among all WHL scorers with 44 points.