Whitworth baseball coach Dan Ramsay accepts manager position in Twins organization

The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.More >>
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.More >>
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.More >>
The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on WednesdayMore >>
The Victoria Royals spoiled Kailer Yamamoto’s homecoming Friday night as they took down the Spokane Chiefs, 1-0.More >>
Idaho got back to its winning ways on Friday night in the Cowan Spectrum, defeating Simon Fraser, 73-54.More >>
Dan Ramsay, who has guided the Whitworth University baseball program for the last nine years, is leaving the school to become the manager of the Minnesota Twins' minor league team in the Gulf Coast League.More >>
The Vandals hit the floor inside Cowan Spectrum for the first time this season on Friday night. Idaho got 21 points from junior Mikayla Ferenz and a career-high 13 from sophomore Isabelle Hadden as Idaho's seven-game win streak against the Redhawks came to a close, 68-60.More >>
Montana State receiver Mitchell Herbert earned Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors Thursday as one of the top student-athletes in NCAA Division I football.More >>
Freshman Isaac Bonton has left the Bobcat men’s basketball program, MSU coach Brian Fish said Thursday.More >>
Wyoming rallied from a six-point deficit with 33 seconds left in regulation to prevail 93-88 in overtime.More >>
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals.More >>
Mata'afa becomes the Cougars' first defensive lineman consensus All-American since Rein Long accomplished this feat back in 2002.More >>
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.More >>
EWU had four players in double-figures for the first time this season. Senior Delaney Hodgins led the way with 18, followed closely by Uriah Howard and Violet Kapri Morrow who had 17 apiece.More >>
Dan Ramsay, who has guided the Whitworth University baseball program for the last nine years, is leaving the school to become the manager of the Minnesota Twins' minor league team in the Gulf Coast League.More >>
The Pirates couldn't hold off Carroll College in the Holiday Classic finale, losing 78-56.More >>
Grace Douglas scored 24 of her 26 points in the second half to lead the Whitworth Pirates to a 65-50 win over the Colorado College Tigers.More >>
The Pirates start the 2017-18 campaign 1-0, while the Poets fell to 0-1. Grace Douglas led Whitworth with 21 points and 5 assists.More >>
The entire team and coaching staff is either deaf or hard of hearing, with the exception of the equipment manager who serves as the team's interpreter. Despite what some might think is a disadvantage, the Bison are a successful basketball program.More >>
Ben College scored a career-high 31 points to lead Whitworth University to a 92-56 win over visiting Gallaudet University in a non-conference men's basketball game on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Carter Skaggs had 26 points and seven rebounds, and Viont'e Daniels added 17 points as Washington State beat Seattle University 75-59 on Wednesday night.More >>
Jordan Lester scored 26 points in his Whitworth debut and Ben College added 18 points for the Pirates, who earned their fifth straight season-opening victory.More >>
Northwest Conference football coaches have selected Whitworth senior quarterback Ian Kolste as the 2017 NWC Offensive Player of the Year, headlining a list of 14 Pirate players named to the 2017 All-NWC Football Team, which was released today by the conference office.More >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
