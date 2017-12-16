Idaho women come up short against Seattle U

Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandals hit the floor inside Cowan Spectrum for the first time this season on Friday night. Idaho got 21 points from junior Mikayla Ferenz and a career-high 13 from sophomore Isabelle Hadden as Idaho's seven-game win streak against the Redhawks came to a close, 68-60.



How it Happened

Seattle U (6-5) came into Cowan fresh off a win at Montana on Wednesday. The Redhawks took it right to the Vandals at the start, claiming a 12-6 lead with a little more than five minutes played. The Redhawks opened the night 6-for-9 from the field and held Idaho to a 2-for-8 showing midway through the quarter. Seattle U expanded its lead to nine, 20-11, off an Alexis Montgomery jumper inside the final minute. Ferenz made good from deep right before the buzzer to close the gap to 20-14.



Idaho (3-6) fought hard in the second and slimmed the Seattle U lead down to three, 32-29, with 2:24 to play in the half. Hadden stepped up in the quarter, scoring seven points in five minutes. The Vandals outscored SU 17-14 in the quarter. Idaho claimed 10 points in the paint 11 second-chance points in the period. A pair of Sarah Bersang free throws kept the Vandals within three at the break, 34-31.



Seattle posted a 9-3 open to the third quarter to regain a nine-point advantage, 43-34. Idaho started the second half cold, shooting 1-for-5. Junior Taylor Pierce led a fast-break that ignited a 9-0 run for the Vandals. Ferenz capped the run with her fifth 3 of the night, tying the game at 43.



Idaho gained its first lead of the night, 53-52, with 6:53 to play in the fourth quarter. The Vandals were unable to hang on down the stretch as the Redhawks outscored the Vandals 16-7 in the final 6:22.



Senior Geraldine McCorkell joined Ferenz and Hadden in double figures. She ended the night with 11 points and eight rebounds. Pierce lead Idaho with a career-high nine boards.



Keys

Idaho again struggled to contain the opponents in the paint. The Vandals got outscored 38-26 down low. Seattle U's Montgomery caused problems all night for the Vandals, scoring 12 of her 18 points in the paint. She was also dominant on the glass with 11 total rebounds.



Idaho entered the night ranked second in the Big Sky with a 74.0 free-throw percentage. The Vandals fell short of that mark on Friday, hitting 11-of-19 (57.9 percent) from the line. Idaho's eight misses amounted to the final deficit.



Quotes

Head Coach Jon Newlee

On tiring out down the stretch

"I think that could have happened. I thought we were defending at a pretty high level there. We were really working hard, rebounding the basketball and getting after it. We dug ourselves that whole at the start of the third quarter. They battled back and got the lead I thought we could hang on. We might have ran out [of steam] a little bit. It's certainly a possibility."



On free throw shooting

"I go back to the reps that we haven't had in here [Cowan Spectrum]. We just started practicing in here this week. We had three days of practice and then the game. That is just the way of life and that is what it is. That is no excuse. You have to be able to put the ball in the basket wherever."



Notes

Idaho has now hit a 3FG in 302 consecutive games…Pierce was held to 0-for from 3 on the night, marking the first time since Mar. 1, 2017 vs NAU…Idaho shot a season-high 68 attempts from the field…the Vandals snagged a season-high 47 rebounds…Idaho 21 FGM and 30.9 FG percentage marked season-lows…Ferenz hit a season-high six 3's…Nejra Solo matched her career-high with six rebounds.



Upcoming

The Vandals head back on the road on Monday to take on Arizona State. The Vandals' next home game is set for Dec. 21 against Eastern Oregon. The game will be part of a doubleheader with the men's team in Boise, Idaho.