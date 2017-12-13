Winterhawks edge out Chiefs 4-2

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.

The Chiefs got the scoring started early when team-leading scorer Hudson Elynuik went cross-ice just inside the left post past Winterhawks’ goalie Cole Kehler to grab an early 1-0 lead.

Portland responded with a pair of goals in the second, tying things up at 11:51 when Joachim Blichfeld tucked a rebound in the right side of the net, followed by a breakaway goal at the hand of Kieffer Bellows that gave the Hawks a 2-1 lead. Kailer Yamamoto struck for his first goal on his home ice this season with just under five minutes remaining in the second, pulling the Chiefs even for the final time on the night.

Portland’s Keoni Texeira split Spokane’s defense to notch what would prove to be the game-winning goal at the 6:56 mark of the third period, giving the Winterhawks the edge once again, 3-2. Blichfeld struck again as the period wound down, finding an empty net to put the final stamp on a 4-2 Chiefs defeat.

Chiefs goalie Donovan Buskey saved 25 of 28 shots while the Chiefs defense held the Winterhawks to 0-4 on the power play. Portland’s Cole Kehler saved 30 of 32 shots as the Winterhawks matched Spokane’s power play efforts, holding the Chiefs 0-4.