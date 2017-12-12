Cade Coffey named Freshman All-American - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cade Coffey named Freshman All-American

Photo: Idaho Athletics Photo: Idaho Athletics

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho- Idaho redshirt freshman Cade Coffey was selected as the punter on the USA TODAY Freshman All-America Team Tuesday. Coffey averaged 44.6 yards per punt, ranking ninth nationally and first among freshmen.
 
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals. He punted 66 times for an average of 44.6 yards. More than 30 percent of his punts went for 50 yards, including a long of 68. Coffey also connected on 12-of-17 field goals with a long of 46. He was twice named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week.
 
Coffey immediately added his name to the long list of accomplished Idaho punters after redshirting last season behind All-American Austin Rehkow. He is just the fourth different starting punter since 2006, following Rehkow (2013-16), Bobby Cowan (2009-12) and T.J. Conley (2006-08), each of whom earned All-America recognition during their careers. Along with his immediate predecessors, Coffey joins Tom Sugg (1991) as Idaho's fifth All-America punter.

