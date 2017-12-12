Mata'afa having historic year for the Cougars

Wyoming rallied from a six-point deficit with 33 seconds left in regulation to prevail 93-88 in overtime.More >>
Wyoming rallied from a six-point deficit with 33 seconds left in regulation to prevail 93-88 in overtime.More >>
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals.More >>
A native of Rathdrum, Idaho, and second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Coffey handled punting and kicking duties for the Vandals.More >>
Mata'afa becomes the Cougars' first defensive lineman consensus All-American since Rein Long accomplished this feat back in 2002.More >>
Mata'afa becomes the Cougars' first defensive lineman consensus All-American since Rein Long accomplished this feat back in 2002.More >>
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.More >>
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.More >>
EWU had four players in double-figures for the first time this season. Senior Delaney Hodgins led the way with 18, followed closely by Uriah Howard and Violet Kapri Morrow who had 17 apiece.More >>
EWU had four players in double-figures for the first time this season. Senior Delaney Hodgins led the way with 18, followed closely by Uriah Howard and Violet Kapri Morrow who had 17 apiece.More >>
Mata'afa, already named to the All-America First Team by SI.com and the Walter Camp Foundation, is the first Cougar defensive player to earn All-America honors since Deone Bucannon in 2013.More >>
Mata'afa, already named to the All-America First Team by SI.com and the Walter Camp Foundation, is the first Cougar defensive player to earn All-America honors since Deone Bucannon in 2013.More >>
Tavares Martin, Jr., Washington State's leading wide receiver, was recently dismissed from the team for reasons still not quite clear.More >>
Tavares Martin, Jr., Washington State's leading wide receiver, was recently dismissed from the team for reasons still not quite clear.More >>
Mata'afa becomes the Cougars' first defensive lineman consensus All-American since Rein Long accomplished this feat back in 2002.More >>
Mata'afa becomes the Cougars' first defensive lineman consensus All-American since Rein Long accomplished this feat back in 2002.More >>
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.More >>
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.More >>
Mata'afa, already named to the All-America First Team by SI.com and the Walter Camp Foundation, is the first Cougar defensive player to earn All-America honors since Deone Bucannon in 2013.More >>
Mata'afa, already named to the All-America First Team by SI.com and the Walter Camp Foundation, is the first Cougar defensive player to earn All-America honors since Deone Bucannon in 2013.More >>
Tavares Martin, Jr., Washington State's leading wide receiver, was recently dismissed from the team for reasons still not quite clear.More >>
Tavares Martin, Jr., Washington State's leading wide receiver, was recently dismissed from the team for reasons still not quite clear.More >>
Zykera Rice took over late with 19 points, 13 in the second half, seven rebounds, and big play after big play as GU took control in the fourth quarter.More >>
Zykera Rice took over late with 19 points, 13 in the second half, seven rebounds, and big play after big play as GU took control in the fourth quarter.More >>
The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the top player who began his career as a walk-on.More >>
The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the top player who began his career as a walk-on.More >>
The Cougars' opened the season with six-straight victories, including wins over No. 5 and No. 15 Stanford. Michigan State will enter the game with a 9-3 overall record.More >>
The Cougars' opened the season with six-straight victories, including wins over No. 5 and No. 15 Stanford. Michigan State will enter the game with a 9-3 overall record.More >>
Four Cougs reached double-digit kills led by Mims' 28, followed by Jocelyn Urias' 13 kills (.444), and Claire Martin and Ella Lajos (.375) with 10 kills each.More >>
Four Cougs reached double-digit kills led by Mims' 28, followed by Jocelyn Urias' 13 kills (.444), and Claire Martin and Ella Lajos (.375) with 10 kills each.More >>
The Cougars receiver finished the regular season third on the team in catches (60) and second in yards (555) and touchdowns (5).More >>
The Cougars receiver finished the regular season third on the team in catches (60) and second in yards (555) and touchdowns (5).More >>
The first game is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026 at Martin Stadium, with the return contest Sept. 27, 2027 in Boise.More >>
The first game is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026 at Martin Stadium, with the return contest Sept. 27, 2027 in Boise.More >>