Martin, Jr. no longer with WSU football team

Tavares Martin, Jr., Washington State's leading wide receiver, was recently dismissed from the team for reasons still not quite clear.

The junior wideout from Bella Glade, FL took to twitter Sunday morning, claiming he was cut only after he asked to be released from the program. Citing anonymous sources, the Seattle Times reported Martin, Jr. was cut after multiple violations of team rules.

Also in the Times report, Martin, Jr's father says MIke Leach granted his son's transfer, but permitted him from joining a Division-1 program in Florida.

Martin, Jr led the Cougs in receptions (70), yards (891) and touchdowns (9).

This news comes days after Martin, Jr's high school teammate, sophomore receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack, requested his transfer from the program to be closer to home and his two children. Johnson-Mack claimed Leach hadn't granted his transfer, but the two are expected to resolve the issue.

Washington State takes on Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl, Thursday, December 28th in San Diego.