No. 12 Gonzaga bounces back to beat rival Huskies 97-70 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

No. 12 Gonzaga bounces back to beat rival Huskies 97-70

Gonzaga Athletics Gonzaga Athletics

SEATTLE--Sunday night, the Gonzaga men's basketball team defeated Washington Huskies 97-70 to improve to 8-2 on the season. Senior forward Johnathan Williams scored 23 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. As a team the Zags shot above 50 percent from the field as they never trailed in the contest. Up next for Gonzaga is a home contest against North Dakota on Saturday December 16.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.