No. 12 Gonzaga bounces back to beat rival Huskies 97-70

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.