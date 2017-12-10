Chiefs unleash teddy bears and goals against Thunderbirds in 9-2 win

Decision on banning Russia from competing at upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics will be taken on Tuesday.

The IOC's medical director says Russian athletes are "particularly emphasized" in targeted doping tests on athletes preparing for the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee has barred the Russian team from competing in Pyeongchang in February over widespread doping at the last edition of the Winter Games in 2014.

The red Russian uniforms will be gone, but not the athletes

Canadian goaltender Genevieve Lacasse stops all 32 shots in a 2-0 shutout over the USA women's national team in Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy says he will donate his brain to research after he dies so it can be studied for signs of traumatic injury.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league's board of governors has agreed to consider an expansion application from Seattle.

Malcolm Subban won a matchup of siblings, making 41 saves and then denying all six shootout attempts to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over star defenseman P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators.

Oh, brother! Subban vs Subban goes to Vegas goalie in SO

Brayden Point scored 36 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a perfect four-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Chiefs bounced back in a big way Saturday night, topping the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2 in front of a rowdy Teddy Bear Toss crowd at Spokane Arena.

After an early Seattle goal, Spokane promptly responded as Jaret Anderson-Dolan cleaned up the rebound of a Nolan Reid shot to even the score and initiate the stuffed animal avalanche with 14:37 elapsed in the first period. The raucous 10,059 fans at Spokane Arena sent a franchise record 6,829 stuffed animals onto the ice in the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund.

The Chiefs blew things open in the second period, adding four more unanswered goals in the middle frame. Jake McGrew and Tyson Helgesen scored goals just twenty seconds apart, followed by Luke Gallagher earning his first Western Hockey League point on an assist to Zach Fischer at the 14:01 mark. Milos Fafrak closed out the second period scoring his third of the season, stretching the lead to 5-1.

Anderson-Dolan kept the scoring rolling right into the third, notching a shorthanded goal and his second goal of the night at 14:27. Fischer picking up his second goal of the game four minutes later, pushing Spokane ahead 7-1. Fafrak rounded out a memorable night by checking in with two goals within 14 seconds of each other - a new franchise record - to cap the home team's scoring on the night.

The Thunderbirds managed a late goal when Reece Harsch struck to bring Seattle's total to two

Spokane overcame an 0-for-7 performance on the power play thanks in large part to outshooting Seattle 40 to 19. Each of Seattle's two goals came on the power play, capitalizing on two of their four opportunities.

Donovan Buskey started in goal for Spokane and made 17 saves. Dorrin Luding started for Seattle and turned away 18 of 22 shots in 34:01 before being replaced by Matt Berlin, who made 13 saves on 18 shots faced in the final 25:59.