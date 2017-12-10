Chiefs unleash teddy bears and goals against Thunderbirds in 9-2 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs unleash teddy bears and goals against Thunderbirds in 9-2 win

Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Chiefs bounced back in a big way Saturday night, topping the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2 in front of a rowdy Teddy Bear Toss crowd at Spokane Arena.

After an early Seattle goal, Spokane promptly responded as Jaret Anderson-Dolan cleaned up the rebound of a Nolan Reid shot to even the score and initiate the stuffed animal avalanche with 14:37 elapsed in the first period. The raucous 10,059 fans at Spokane Arena sent a franchise record 6,829 stuffed animals onto the ice in the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund.

The Chiefs blew things open in the second period, adding four more unanswered goals in the middle frame. Jake McGrew and Tyson Helgesen scored goals just twenty seconds apart, followed by Luke Gallagher earning his first Western Hockey League point on an assist to Zach Fischer at the 14:01 mark. Milos Fafrak closed out the second period scoring his third of the season, stretching the lead to 5-1.

Anderson-Dolan kept the scoring rolling right into the third, notching a shorthanded goal and his second goal of the night at 14:27. Fischer picking up his second goal of the game four minutes later, pushing Spokane ahead 7-1. Fafrak rounded out a memorable night by checking in with two goals within 14 seconds of each other - a new franchise record - to cap the home team's scoring on the night.

The Thunderbirds managed a late goal when Reece Harsch struck to bring Seattle's total to two

Spokane overcame an 0-for-7 performance on the power play thanks in large part to outshooting Seattle 40 to 19. Each of Seattle's two goals came on the power play, capitalizing on two of their four opportunities.

Donovan Buskey started in goal for Spokane and made 17 saves. Dorrin Luding started for Seattle and turned away 18 of 22 shots in 34:01 before being replaced by Matt Berlin, who made 13 saves on 18 shots faced in the final 25:59.

