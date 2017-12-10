Idaho loses on the road at CSU Bakersfield 66-55

Idaho Athletics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Turnovers were the story on Saturday night, with Idaho falling at CSU Bakersfield, 66-55.



THE GAME



Idaho jumped to a quick lead in the opening minutes, taking a 14-8 lead midway through the frame. The Vandals would go cold for a long stretch from there, with Bakersfield going on a 15-0 run over the next nine minutes. Victor Sanders ended the cold stretch with a 3-ball with two minutes to play in the half, but Idaho trailed at the break, 29-23.



Idaho leveled the score at 29 early in the second half, and then again at 32-32 on a 3-point-play by Arkadiy Mkrtychyan. Bakersfield went on an 11-0 run from there, however, building its lead up to double-digits.



The Vandals pulled with three at 50-47, but turnovers continued to plague the squad. Idaho finished with 27 turnovers, the most ever by a Don Verlin coached Idaho squad. The Roadrunners closed the night on a 16-8 run, taking the win at 66-55.



Idaho dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Roadrunners, 43-27. The Vandals grabbed a D1-high of 14 offensive rebounds.



THE NAME



Victor Sanders. Sanders reached 20 points for the fifth time this season, connecting on 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Idaho is now 4-1 this season when Sanders reaches the 20-point plateau.



THE NOTES



Perrion Callandret had a career-best eight rebounds.



Jordan Scott finished with nine points, his most against a Division I squad this season.



Idaho's 27 turnovers were the most by a Don Verlin coached squad.



THE QUOTES



"You can't win a basketball game on the road against a quality basketball team and turn it over 27 times," said Verlin. "That was obviously the difference in the game. I thought our guys played extremely hard. We talked a lot in the pregame about rebounding, we had a lot of guys working really hard. When you turn it over 27 times and they get 13 more shots than you, that's not going to work."



Next up is the final non-conference home game of the season for the Vandals, with Simon Fraser coming to Moscow on Friday night. Check back with GoVandals.com this week for more on the game.



Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho men's basketball by following the team on twitter, @VandalHoops. Tickets are on sale for what is shaping up to be an exciting season of Vandal basketball, get yours today at GoVandals.com/Tickets.



For more information on Idaho Athletics, visit GoVandals.com. Fans can also find Idaho on Twitter and Instagram, @Idaho_Vandals, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals.