Gonzaga loses heartbreaker to UNLV 52-50

Gonzaga Athletics SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs erased an eight-point fourth quarter UNLV lead and led by two late, but fell to UNLV on Saturday afternoon inside the McCarthey Athletic Center, 52-50. The Zags had a out-of-bounds call on the court reversed and had possession up 50-48 with 1:17 remaining, but a turnover at the offensive end led to an eventual layup for UNLV with a foul, and an offensive rebound on the free throw that led to a put-back for the 52-50 lead....More >>
The Pirates couldn't hold off Carroll College in the Holiday Classic finale, losing 78-56.More >>
Grace Douglas scored 24 of her 26 points in the second half to lead the Whitworth Pirates to a 65-50 win over the Colorado College Tigers.More >>
Eastern Washington was led offensively by Delaney Hodgins who had 24 points and Uriah Howard who added a career-high 18.More >>
The Lady Griz won their third straight game on Thursday as they beat Stephen F. Austin 60-52 in Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Zykera Rice took over late with 19 points, 13 in the second half, seven rebounds, and big play after big play as GU took control in the fourth quarter.More >>
The Battle didn't last very long on Wednesday night in the Cowan Spectrum, with Idaho running away to the 91-64 win over Washington State.More >>
Bridges, a 6-foot-7 junior guard, had shown Villanova (9-0) what he could do this season with three games of 20-plus points that already signaled he may be the best player on the Big East champs.More >>
Zykera Rice took over late with 19 points, 13 in the second half, seven rebounds, and big play after big play as GU took control in the fourth quarter.More >>
Bridges, a 6-foot-7 junior guard, had shown Villanova (9-0) what he could do this season with three games of 20-plus points that already signaled he may be the best player on the Big East champs.More >>
Barta had another outstanding week in averaging a near-double-double with 24.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in Gonzaga’s two dominating winsMore >>
Creighton led 44-37 at halftime, after shooting 58 percent. But the Bluejays were outscored 54-30 in the second half as their shooting percentage dropped to 37.9 while the Zags were making better than 62 percent of their shots.More >>
The Zags dominated the glass 43-25 and forced 19 turnovers for 25 points, a theme for this team this season.More >>
Rui Hachimura scored 18 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 17, Josh Perkins scored 16 and Jacob Larsen 14 for Gonzaga (6-1).More >>
GU beat Southeastern Louisiana, 76-57, in the latest matchup with a Southland Conference foe on Dec. 2, 2014.More >>
