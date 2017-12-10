Whitworth falls to Carroll College in Holiday Classic 78-56

Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Despite another double-double from Madison Moffat, the Whitworth Pirates fell 78-56 to the Carroll College (Mont.) Saints.

Moffat led the Pirates (5-3) in scoring and on the glass, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with 17 points for her fourth double-double of the season. Hannah Dean scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Carroll (6-3), who outrebounded Whitworth 41-26. Saturday's game was the second for both teams in the Holiday Classic presented by Red Lion River Inn.

The Saints led for the entirety of the matchup, and jumped out to a 6-0 lead with four points from Danielle Wagner. Camy Aguinaldo and Erika Kuehn countered with five of their own, but the Pirates were unable to pull even.

In the second quarter, Carroll pulled away. The Saints used their rebounding advantage to finish the half with a 26-13 advantage on the glass. Dean led the way with 11 rebounds at the break.

In the second half, Moffat dropped in 15 of her 17 points and grabbed five rebounds to try to pull the Pirates back into the game, but Carroll's size advantage helped the Saints maintain their lead. In addition to winning the glass with 17 second-chance points, the Saint's forwards set devastating screens and usually scored seconds after an on-ball screen.

Their advantage inside allowed Carroll to focus its defensive efforts on the perimeter where they held the Pirates to just 13 shots. Whitworth took the majority of its shots from the mid-range area and shot 41% from the field. The Saints countered with 49% shooting and made 10 shots from behind the arc.

Alli Kieckbusch was the only Pirate besides Moffat who scored in double-figures. The junior dropped in 11 points on 4-7 shooting. Aguinaldo scored 7 points with 8 assists.

Up next, the Pirates get a week off to take their finals before traveling to Texas for three games. Whitworth will take on East Texas Baptist, Howard Payne, and Texas-Tyler on the road trip.

Game 3: Whitman 75, Colorado College 42

Whitman outscored Colorado College by 25 in the second half to earn its second win in the Holiday Classic presented by Red Lion River Inn.

Makana Stone and Casey Poe led the Blues in scoring with 14 points each. Emily Rommel finished with a double-double, scoring 12 points with 11 rebounds. Casey Torbet was the lone Tiger in double-figures with 10 points. McKenzee Gertz, Evan Underbrink, and Payton Katich all scored 7.

The Blues forced 20 Colorado College turnovers and turned them into 26 points. They held the Tigers to just 9% shooting on three-pointers and blocked 5 shots.

Whitman is now 4-0 in the Whitworth Fieldhouse after going undefeated in the Holiday Classic and Whit Classic. The Blues and Pirates play in Spokane on February 6.

Holiday Classic presented by Red Lion River Inn All-Tournament Team

MVP: Makana Stone (Whitman)

Casey Poe (Whitman)

Grace Douglas (Whitworth)

Bailey Pasta (Carroll)

Casey Torbet (Colorado College)