Whitworth beats Colorado College 65-50 behind Douglas' 26 pts

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Grace Douglas scored 24 of her 26 points in the second half to lead the Whitworth Pirates to a 65-50 win over the Colorado College Tigers.

Douglas and the Pirates (5-2) overcame a slow first half to pick up their fifth win of the year, while the Tigers (2-6) couldn't weather 22 turnovers in the loss. The game was the second of four in the Holiday Classic sponsored by Red Lion River Inn.

Whitworth struggled to open the game, shooting just 24% from the field in the first half. Colorado College's aggressive 2-3 zone stifled the Pirate offense and forced nine turnovers.

After the slow offensive start, head coach Helen Hiigs turned to the bench to provide scoring. Sydney Riggs and Lexi Tinney answered the call, leading the Bucs in scoring with eight points apiece. The Pirates entered the break with a 22-20 lead thanks to the combined 16 points from Tinney and Riggs.

The Tigers looked ready to overcome their own slow start in the second half. They opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run, keyed by a pair of three-pointers from McKenzie Gertz, and took a 31-26 lead with 6:48 left in the period.

Grace Douglas responded. She scored 11 straight Whitworth points to bring the game even at 37-37, draining three triples on assists from three different Pirates. Before the end of the third quarter, Douglas added two more points from the free-throw line and the Bucs led 44-37.

The senior continued her tear into the fourth quarter, scoring 11 more points to ensure a Whitworth victory. Each time the Tigers attempted to get back into the game, Douglas hit another three to keep the Whitworth lead in double-digits.

The Pirates finished the game shooting 35% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. They made 14-16 free throws, including 6 from Riggs and 5 from Camy Aguinaldo.

Madison Moffat had an off-game from the field, but impacted the game in other ways. The junior wing pulled down 13 rebounds and piled up 8 assists. Tinney finished with 10 points and a pair of steals.

Casey Torbet was one of two Tigers to finish with double-figure scoring. She dropped in 20 points on 41% shooting, and Gertz ended up with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams return to the Whitworth Fieldhouse tomorrow afternoon for their second games of the Holiday Classic presented by Red Lion River Inn. The Tigers take on Whitman College at 2:00 p.m., and the Pirates battle Carroll College at 4:00 p.m.

Game 1: Whitman 59, Carroll 55

Whitman College defeated Carroll College 59-55 in the first game of the Holiday Classic presented by Red Lion River Inn.

Makana Stone and Maegen Martin led the Blues with 15 points apiece. Casey Poe contributed 9 points and 7 rebounds for Whitman. The Saints were led by Brittney Johnson's 14 points and Bailey Pasta's 13.

The Blues dominated the paint, outscoring Carroll 40-22 in the key. Whitman also held Carroll to just 30% shooting from beyond the arc.

Both teams return to the Fieldhouse tomorrow for their second games of the Holiday Classic. Whitman takes on Colorado College at 2:00 p.m., while Carroll takes on Whitworth at 4:00 p.m.