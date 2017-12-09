Eagles cruises to 88-42 victory over Multnomah

By Eastern Washington Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team lit up the scoreboard in an 88-42 victory over Multnomah on Friday morning (Dec. 8). They didn't do it alone however, as they cruised to their third victory of the year alongside over 2,500 elementary school students as a part of Kid's Day in Reese Court.



"I love the energy that this day brings, it's a lot of fun for us to get to perform in front of a lot of kids from our region. It takes a lot of work on behalf of admissions and other departments on campus to put this on, and I'm really appreciative of that," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "I think it's great to get these kids on a college campus so they can see this world, and hopefully it gives them something to shoot for."



The Eagles shot 49.3 percent on the day, including the third quarter where they were 61.1 percent from the field on 11-for-18 shooting. Eastern Washington was also solid on the defensive end, limiting the Lions to just 33.3 percent from the field and forced 24 turnovers.



Eastern Washington was led offensively by Delaney Hodgins who had 24 points and Uriah Howard who added a career-high 18. Freshman Brittany Klaman and Lily Perkins also set new career-highs, adding nine and seven, respectively.



"I thought we had a nice opportunity today to play a lot of kids. I thought we played hard for the most part. It was good to be able to get our young players some minutes and give our team some flow and confidence," added Schuller.



All but two players saw over 10 minutes of action in addition to all but two players scoring for EWU. Eastern's bench played a pivotal role as they added 25 points to the Lions' none. The Eagles also added a season-high 19 assists and scored 29 points off of turnovers.



WIN-LOSS RECORDS: Eastern picks up its third victory of the season, moving to 3-5 on the year. The Lions remain at 0-11 as this game served as an exhibition for the NAIA member.



TURNING POINT: Eastern Washington used a 15-2 run in the first quarter and forced nine turnovers. They closed out the first half on an 18-3 spurt to lead 47-15 at the midway mark. After going 7-7 from field goal range on an 7-0 run in the third, they were able to hold the Lions without a field goal for the final three minutes of the third quarter. Multnomah outscored Eastern 15-14 in the fourth quarter and went on an 8-0 run as EWU went cold on 0-for-5 shooting in the last three minutes.



KEY STATS: Eastern was solid on both ends of the floor, limiting Multnomah to 33.3 percent from the field and outrebounding the Lions 41-24. The Eagles scored 29 points off of turnovers while the bench contributed to 25 points.



TOP PERFORMERS: Senior Delaney Hodgins led the team with 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, adding two three-point field goals.



Sophomore Uriah Howard had a career-high 18 points and led the team with eight rebounds. She went 2-for-2 from three-point range and 8-for-10 from the field. She also added a career-high three assists.



In her second career start, freshman Brittany Klaman had a career-best nine points and led the team with five assists and two blocks.



NOTEABLES: Delaney Hodgins now has 84 career games with points into the double-digits, her sixth this season. Her 24 points also puts her at 21 games with 20 or more points, her fifth this season.



Uriah Howard's new career-high of 18 is her second career game in double-digit scoring, all of which has happened during her sophomore campaign.



SOARING TO THE TOP: After scoring 24 today, Delaney Hodgins now has 1,584 career points to rank third all-time on EWU's all-time career scoring list. The Preseason Big Sky MVP is just 150 points away from moving into sole possession of second place and is 282 away from breaking her older sister Haley Hodgins' all-time record of 1,865 points.



UP NEXT: The Eagles play host to Cal Poly on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. to close a three-game home stand. Eastern Washington heads to Indiana for the Traveler's Invitational on Dec. 17-20. Big Sky Conference play begins on Dec. 28 against Northern Colorado at Reese Court.