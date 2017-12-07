Vandals roll past Cougars 91-64

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Battle didn't last very long on Wednesday night in the Cowan Spectrum, with Idaho running away to the 91-64 win over Washington State in front of a raucous crowd of more than 4,300 fans.



THE GAME



Idaho jumped out to a quick 22-6 lead just over five minutes into the contest behind hot shooting from Brayon Blake and Perrion Callandret. The Cougars would chip away at the lead, cutting it to as little as six in the half, but the Vandals picked up the intensity from there to take a 49-30 lead into the break.



Things were much of the same in the second half. WSU was able to trim the deficit to 14 twice, but Idaho got up by 20 with 15 minutes to play and never looked back. In the end, the Vandals finished off the Cougars, 91-64, for the third largest Vandal victory in series history.



The Idaho defense was strong yet again, holding the Cougars to 41 percent shooting (25-61) from the floor and 26.9 percent (7-26) from beyond the arc. Idaho, on the other hand, was tremendous offensively, connecting on 25-of-72 shots (48.6%) and 14-of-25 3's (56.0%). The Vandals dominated on the glass, 43-31.



Turnovers, something head coach Don Verlin has stressed that the Vandals need to continue to improve on, also went in favor of the Vandals. Idaho turned the ball over just nine times on the night, to 13 by the Cougars.



Blake led the way on the offensive side with 26 points, and added a game-high eight boards. Victor Sanders went for 19 points in the win, while Callandret had a balanced night with 16 points, five boards and five assists.



THE NAME



The Vandals. Everybody. 4,329 fans packed the Cowan Spectrum for the first contest in the facility this season and the atmosphere was electric. The team followed suit, coming out of the gates with a fire and intensity that could not be matched. Idaho kept it up all night, cruising to the huge win.



THE NOTES



Idaho's 27 point win is the third largest in rivalry history, and the largest since winning 94-57 during the 1962-63 season.



Idaho has now won 3-of-4 in the Battle of the Palouse, the longest continuously running college basketball rivalry west of the Mississippi River. The rivalry dates back to the 1905-06 season, now lasting 113 seasons.



Blake scored a career-high 26 points in the win. It is the second straight game that he has set a career-high, and the second straight game that he went 10-of-18 from the floor. The 26 points are also the most ever by a Vandal in the rivalry since Verlin took over.



Idaho topped 90 points in the Battle for the first time since the 1965-66 season, and just the third time in rivalry history.