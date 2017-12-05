Zach Norvell Jr. named WCC Player of the Week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. was selected as the West Coast Conference Player of the Week Monday.

Norvell Jr. totaled 38 points in a pair of wins for No. 15/14 Gonzaga last week. He made 14 of his 23 shots from the field (60.9 percent), including 6-of-15 (40 percent) from behind-the-arc. The redshirt freshman grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists as well.

Norvell Jr. scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting with five assists against Incarnate Word. He also had four rebounds and made two steals.

Against No. 25/23 Creighton, Norvell Jr. tallied a career-high 21 points, all in the second half. He made four of his 10 three-pointers, with six boards and three assists.

Norvell, Jr. is one of six Zags averaging double-digit scoring at 10 points per game. He’s shooting 46.9 percent from the field and has 22 assists this season.

Teammate Johnathan Williams was last week’s WCC Player of the Week.

Gonzaga faces No. 4/4 Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden in New York City Tuesday.