Jill Barta named WCC Player of the Week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference has named its Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for December 4, 2017.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jill Barta, JR., F – GONZAGA

Barta had another outstanding week in averaging a near-double-double with 24.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in Gonzaga’s two dominating wins against Eastern Washington and Portland State.

Against Eastern Washington, she picked up her fourth double-double of the season in six games in leading the team with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting. Two nights later against Portland State, Barta scored 30 points with seven rebounds to mark her fifth career 30-plus point game, setting a new school record.

A typical high-percentage shooter from the field, beyond the 3-point line and from the charity stripe, Barta was especially effective on the week, shooting 50 percent from the field after hitting 15 of her 30 attempts. She made 16-of-17 attempts from the free throw line and made three of her seven 3-point attempts.

For the week, Barta averaged 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over two contests while shooting .500 from the field and .941 from the free throw line.

On the national stage, Barta is 17th in the nation in double-doubles, 28th in points per game, 45th in points, 22nd in free throws made, and 30th in rebounds per game. She leads the conference in double-doubles and is second in points per game, rebounds per game, free throws made, and blocked shots per game.

This is the third player of the week honor in her career, as she earned it twice last season.

Also Nominated: GeAnna Luaulu-Summers, Pacific; Yasmine Robinson-Bacote, Pepperdine; Alexandra Hagen, San Diego

2017-18 WCC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Week 1 (11/13) – Megan McKay, Jr., F, Saint Mary’s

Week 2 (11/20) – Yasmine Robinson-Bacote, Jr., F, Pepperdine

Week 3 (11/27) – Cheyanne Wallace, Jr., G/F, Loyola Marymount

Week 4 (12/4) – Jill Barta, Jr., F, Gonzaga