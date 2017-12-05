Luke Falk wins Burlsworth Trophy

By Washington State Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was named the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation and Springdale Rotary Club at a banquet Monday. The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the top player who began his career as a walk-on.



Falk was a finalist for the award the last two seasons. Falk is the first Cougar to win a national award since safety Deone Bucannon was named the Elite Defensive Back Award by the College Football Performance Awards in 2013.



Falk finished the regular season leading the Pac-12 Conference with 30 touchdown passes and sixth in the country with 3,593 passing yards and led the Cougars to a 9-3 record and a No. 21 national ranking in the Associated Press Top-25. Falk earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors twice this season and led WSU to notable wins over USC, Oregon and Stanford.



Falk, a redshirt-senior from Logan, Utah, set Pac-12 and WSU career records for passing yards (14,486), passing touchdowns (119), total offense (14,086), plays (2,306), completions (1,404), attempts (2,055) and 300-yard games (30). He also owns the WSU record for wins by a quarterback with 27.