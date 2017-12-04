Eastern Washington falls to Seattle U 84-65

Seattle made 51 percent of its shots while EWU – which hadn't played in over a week -- struggled to a 39-percent afternoon, and the Eagles lost to the Redhawks 84-65 on Sunday.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team battled Boise State to the final minutes, but couldn't overcome a scoring drought in the second quarter, falling 61-57More >>
The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
The Cougars' opened the season with six-straight victories, including wins over No. 5 and No. 15 Stanford. Michigan State will enter the game with a 9-3 overall record.More >>
Creighton led 44-37 at halftime, after shooting 58 percent. But the Bluejays were outscored 54-30 in the second half as their shooting percentage dropped to 37.9 while the Zags were making better than 62 percent of their shots.More >>
Four Cougs reached double-digit kills led by Mims' 28, followed by Jocelyn Urias' 13 kills (.444), and Claire Martin and Ella Lajos (.375) with 10 kills each.More >>
Bobby is officially back! Bobby Hauck was introduced today in Missoula as the 37th head football coach in University of Montana history.More >>
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.More >>
This is the fourth road game for the Eagles this season, as they are 2-3 overall through this nonconference slate.More >>
After another historical season, Williams became the first-ever player to win the Big Sky Conference Offensive MVP three years in a row.More >>
A 14-night/15-day road trip came to an end for the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team when it fell behind by 19 at halftime and lost to a hungry Utah squad 85-69 FridayMore >>
Eastern Washington held the Colonels to 34.5 percent shooting from the field in improving to 3-3 on the season.More >>
Eastern struggled from field goal range, only shooting 30.2% on the night while the Ducks shot 58%.More >>
Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.More >>
Eagle head coach Shantay Legans knew the Panthers were going to be a handful for his road-weary team, and a valiant defensive effort in the first half and game-ending 11-1 run by EWU wasn't enough.More >>
